14 Stunning Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings You Can Tour From Your Laptop

Click here to read the full article.

Frank Lloyd Wright once said, “TV is chewing gum for the eyes.” So we can only imagine how he would’ve felt about a virtual tour of his work. But desperate times call for escapist fodder, Frank. Now, design buffs can pore over more than a dozen of the prolific architect’s sites without leaving their laptops.

That’s all thanks to a new initiative called #WrightVirtualVisits which kicked off on Thursday, April 2, and will continue every Thursday for six weeks. The project will showcase a spate of the famous architect’s seminal structures, giving the public an opportunity to virtually wander each space while still adhering to social distancing measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More from Robb Report

The project was established by The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the Unity Temple Restoration Foundation, with the goal of raising public awareness for all of these landmark structures. Most of the sites have had to shut their doors, just when they were gearing up for the spring touring season to begin.

“These measures are crucial to slowing the spread of Covid-19 and protecting the staff, volunteers, and visitors who usually fill these extraordinary spaces with life,” the Conservancy said in a press release. “It is precisely at this time, when so many are shut inside, that we need to experience beauty and inspiration.”

The short tours will be posted to each site’s Facebook and Instagram feeds every Thursday. So far, 14 properties have signed up to the initiative, including Fallingwater, Taliesin West, Graycliff, Unity Temple, Hollyhock House, Ebsworth Park, Gordon House, Samara and more.

The Conservancy also expects other sites will join as the program develops. Since the acclaimed 20th-century architect has more than 500 completed designs to his name, this could become quite the tour.

“Wright’s works bring people together in harmony with the natural world, reminding us that we are all connected, even when we’re apart,” the Conservancy said.

We couldn’t agree more. You can find the full list of participating properties and their social media handles on the Conservancy’s website. In the meantime, check out a few of the striking sites that have signed up to the project below:

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.