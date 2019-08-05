14 teens have been hospitalized due to breathing problems after vaping. In most cases, vaping marijuana is still safer than smoking it.

Since July, 14 teens have been hospitalized due to breathing problems after vaping. Officials don't know what substances the teens vaped or which vape brands they used, according to CNN.

One hospitalization oc cured in July, when an unnamed Wisconsin man was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma after vaping too much THC from a cartridge he bought on the street.

There are a variety of ways to consume marijuana and nicotine. Smoking and vaporizing are two of the most popular methods.

When it comes to marijuana consumption, both methods come with risks, but smoking is thought to release more carcinogens from marijuana than vaping, Dr. Jeffrey Chen, the director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative, told INSIDER.

Marijuana vaping poses other serious health risks because many of the pens use cannabis extracts or introduce toxins during their production process.

Vaping can also get infrequent marijuana users higher than smoking, according to a 2018 study from Johns Hopkins, creating potential safety issues.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Since July, 14 teens have been hospitalized due to breathing problems after vaping. Of the reported cases, 11 hospitalizations occurred in Wisconsin and three occurred in Illinois.

Officials are unsure whether the teens were vaping marijuana or nicotine, or if the substances varied between cases. They also don't know which vape brands they used, according to CNN, and officials are further investigating.

One vape-related hospitalization, however, was reported earlier this summer. In July, an unnamed 26-year-old Wisconsin man was put into a medically induced coma after vaping too much THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. He had purchased the THC-containing vape cartridge off the street, INSIDER reported.

The man's brother, Patrick DeGrave, told USA Today that his brother sustained serious lung damage from vaping. It's unclear whether the man was part of the 14 recent Wisconsin cases.

"He was not breathing on his own at all yesterday. His heart was weak. They weren't sure he was going to make it," he said.

As more states legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana and more adverse health effects are reported, questions concerning the health risks associated with the substance and its various consumption methods are on the rise.

For example, what are the effects of vaporizing marijuana versus smoking it? Although limited research currently exists, there is some data and anecdotal evidence that can offer a look into the health risks, or lack thereof, associated with these two popular methods.

Smoking marijuana releases tar and carcinogens into the body

Smoking marijuana releases carcinogens — substances or environmental factors that may lead to cancer — into the body. That's because cannabis, the plant marijuana is derived from, is like any other plant, according to Dr. Jeffrey Chen, the director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative. "When you combust any plant, you're creating significantly more carcinogens," Chen said.

Marijuana More

AP Photo/Esteban Felix

Smoking marijuana also releases tar into the body. In fact, the American Lung Association noted that marijuana smokers have "greater exposure per breath to tar," than cigarette smokers, since they typically inhale for longer.

Read more: 15 celebrities who have talked about smoking weed



That said, Chen told INSIDER that some people who switched from smoking weed to vaping it have noticed improvements in their lung health and experience less bronchitis. In fact, a 2007 study in the Harm Reduction Journal found that vaporizing marijuana can reduce respiratory issues caused by smoking marijuana through a pipe, bong, or other combustible method. More research on the long-term effects of weed vaporizers still must be done, though, to ascertain this claim.

Your choice of vape method determines safety

There is one major caveat when it comes to the benefits of vaping marijuana, and it comes down to whether you use a traditional vaporizer or a vape pen. While smoking the substance through a pipe, bong, or other methods may release more marijuana-based toxins than vaping, pens can also introduce dangerous carcinogens to a person's body, Chen explained.

That's because the current vape pens being sold in smoke shops and dispensaries aren't the same thing as traditional vaporizers. To use a traditional vaporizer, a person puts dried marijuana flower into the vape's chamber and then heats it as if it were in a convection oven. The resulting vapor from the heated flower is what gets a person high.