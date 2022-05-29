14 Toxic Bosses Who Totally Lost It While Texting Their Employee And Embarrassed Themselves
1.This boss tried to force his employee into working holidays, even though they mentioned weeks ahead of time that they were unavailable:
2.This boss tried to withhold their ex-employee's paycheck and wrongfully accused them of breaking their equipment:
3. This boss tried to make their employee work at midnight:
4.This boss tried to schedule their employee for a 20-hour shift without their consent:
5. This boss tried to get their COVID-positive employee to come into work while they were still symptomatic:
So I'm 5 days into my covid positive reading and my boss sends me this because she's short staffed and I'm still feeling absolutely ill. I'm in Florida for winter break and she's back in NC meaning I would have to fly while covid positive. from antiwork
6.This boss tried (and failed, miserably) to get their ex-employee back:
7. Same with this boss:
Quit a job where I was overworked and underpaid, and found a more stable better paying job. Manager texts me months later. from WorkReform
8.This boss didn't give a MINUTE of wiggle room:
9. This boss didn't care if their employee was in the hospital:
10.This boss gave their employee three hours notice:
11. This boss didn't understand the meaning of a day off:
12. This boss was creepy as hell:
