14 Toxic Bosses Who Totally Lost It While Texting Their Employee And Embarrassed Themselves

1.This boss tried to force his employee into working holidays, even though they mentioned weeks ahead of time that they were unavailable:

A boss tells their employee they now have to work Thanksgiving, to which the employee responds they can't because they're traveling
The boss says it doesn't matter if they previously approved a vacation request, it's now off; the employee threatens to quit
The boss threatens to make the employee work both Thanksgiving and Christmas, so the employee says they've had enough and quits
2.This boss tried to withhold their ex-employee's paycheck and wrongfully accused them of breaking their equipment:

Repeated texts from an employee asking their boss when they'll receive the pay check they're owed for 107 hours worth of work
The boss claims there are fees owed for repairs, the employee doesn't know what they're talking about, and the boss pretends that's an offer to cover the costs
The boss goes on a long rant about how covering these costs is a sign of responsibility and a good life lesson, but the employee says they're not covering the costs
3. This boss tried to make their employee work at midnight:

My buddy's boss last night. Good for him but I wouldn't have answered. from antiwork

4.This boss tried to schedule their employee for a 20-hour shift without their consent:

A boss asks an employee to work later, they refuse, but the boss says the schedule has already been updated and they will need to work the extra shift
The employee says forcing a 20-hour shift is illegal, so they quit; the boss says the employee is ruining Christmas for the children of other staff members
5. This boss tried to get their COVID-positive employee to come into work while they were still symptomatic:

So I'm 5 days into my covid positive reading and my boss sends me this because she's short staffed and I'm still feeling absolutely ill. I'm in Florida for winter break and she's back in NC meaning I would have to fly while covid positive. from antiwork

6.This boss tried (and failed, miserably) to get their ex-employee back:

Former boss offers a raise and work from home benefits, then immediately backtracks because they don't have the authority to make that offer
The employee says they'll only come back if the offer is 100% work from home with a raise in salary, which the boss does not take them up on
7. Same with this boss:

Quit a job where I was overworked and underpaid, and found a more stable better paying job. Manager texts me months later. from WorkReform

8.This boss didn't give a MINUTE of wiggle room:

The employee's start time is 8:30 and they told their boss they were stuck in traffic; the boss sent a text at 8:31 telling the employee they're late
9. This boss didn't care if their employee was in the hospital:

texted my boss i couldnt make it in today from ABoringDystopia

10.This boss gave their employee three hours notice:

A screenshot of a lock screen that shows it's currently 5:01 a.m. and they just got a text asking if they can work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
11. This boss didn't understand the meaning of a day off:

Boss texted an assignment on my day off. from mildlyinfuriating

12. This boss was creepy as hell:

My boss just installed $6,000 cameras instead of paying for new bathroom pipes that stink up the resturaunt. from mildlyinfuriating

13. This boss was passive-aggressive toward their underage employee:

The passive-aggressiveness from my boss. Btw I’m only 17 at a part time job from mildlyinfuriating

14. And this boss was a major A-hole:

Look what my friends manager texted. As a manager is she in the right to do this to my friend from WalgreensStores

