14 U.S. cruise ship evacuees test positive for coronavirus

Chinese authorities reported early Monday that there were about 100 new deaths from coronavirus, the lowest daily count since Feb. 11. The flu-like virus now has killed more than 1,700 people, Reuters reports. The number of confirmed infections in Hubei province, where the outbreak is centered, rose on Monday after falling for two straight days. Authorities in Hubei imposed tough new restrictions on movement as they continued to step up efforts to contain the spread of the outbreak. The number of new cases outside of Hubei province fell for the 13th consecutive day. "These are all extremely good signs that show our prevention work is very effective," National Health Commission official Guo Yanhong said.

Meanwhile, two planes left Japan early Monday carrying 328 Americans who spent two weeks quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship due to a coronavirus outbreak on board. Fourteen of the American passengers were confirmed to have been infected with the flu-like virus, BBC reports. There were about 400 Americans on the ship, and at least 40 are being treated in Japan after being diagnosed with coronavirus. CNN has video from evacuated Americans:









Take an inside look into the journey of the Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess, a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan. @willripley reports.https://t.co/GZZWXWOPft pic.twitter.com/Qzyt2sXeFQ — New Day (@NewDay) February 17, 2020

The U.S. government chartered the aircraft to bring home the U.S. citizens who weren't believed to have been infected. They will remain under a 14-day quarantine at U.S. military bases. Japanese authorities announced Sunday that the number of confirmed infections on the ship had risen by 70 to 355. The ship has the largest cluster of cases outside China, where the coronavirus outbreak is concentrated.

