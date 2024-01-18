14 winter storm-related deaths reported in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has confirmed 14 people have died as a result of this week’s winter storm, according to the latest update from the Tennessee Emergency Management Association (TEMA).

Three of the 14 deaths were reported in Middle Tennessee – one in Hickman County, one in Van Buren County, and one in Henry County.

Officials added five deaths were reported in Shelby County, two in Washington County, one in Madison County, one in Carroll County, one in Knox County, and one in Lauderdale County.

TEMA’s Emergency Operations Center in Nashville is activated at a Level 4-Elecated to support local requests.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, TEMA Director Patrick C. Sheehan, on behalf of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, declared a State of Emergency to provide commercial vehicles transporting livestock, poultry, and feed for the livestock and poultry relief from hours of service until 3:59 p.m. Jan. 27.

A second round of winter weather is also on its way.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Middle Tennessee from noon Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday, while Southern Kentucky is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday. A wintry mix is headed our way that will bring a combination of rain, freezing rain, and snow.

Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has requested the public to voluntarily conserve energy if it is safe to do so.

The full update from TEMA can be found here.

