Who are the 14 witnesses in the Trump impeachment inquiry and what have they said?

WASHINGTON – More than a dozen witnesses have been called before a trio of House committees and questioned for hours about President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

The witnesses include diplomats and White House officials with knowledge of Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Each has provided new details as part of the quickly moving impeachment inquiry examining whether Trump abused his power as president in asking Ukraine to investigate political foes while dangling military aid for the country and a White House meeting. Their testimonies combined span about 100 hours.

Several of these witnesses will appear next week when the first public impeachment hearings take place.

Here are the 14 witnesses who have been interviewed by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees, why they matter in the impeachment saga and what we know about their testimony.

Oct. 3: Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives for a closed-door interview with House investigators, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019. More

Why he matters: A career State Department official, Volker worked with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and various White House officials to set up Trump's phone call July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a potential White House visit. This happened as military aid for the country was on pause.

What he told lawmakers: Volker said he never saw anything that made him believe there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine and said he felt coordinating with Giuliani could change Trump from his negative feelings about Ukraine. His testimony made clear the influence Giuliani had over policy, including Giuliani dictating a statement to Volker that he wanted the Ukrainians to issue on corruption.

Oct. 11: Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill, Oct. 11, 2019, in Washington, as she is scheduled to testify before congressional lawmakers as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. More

Why she matters: A career diplomat, Yovanovitch was forced out of her role.

What she told lawmakers: Yovanovitch was confused by her ouster and the comments made by conservatives and Trump, who called her "bad news." She said she raised concerns about the shadow campaign pushed by Giuliani and how it ran counter to U.S. policy.

Oct. 14: Trump's former Russia expert Fiona Hill

Why she matters: Hill worked for years on the National Intelligence Council and as Trump's senior adviser on the Kremlin and Europe. She held a key role in U.S. policy in Ukraine and was part of several meetings where she expressed concerns over the shadow policy led by Giuliani and White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

What she told lawmakers: Hill told lawmakers national security adviser John Bolton likened the policy in Ukraine to a "drug deal" and called Giuliani a "hand grenade" who was going to blow everyone up, according to The New York Times and NBC News.

Oct. 15: State Department Ukraine-Russia expert George Kent

Why he matters: Kent is an expert on Ukraine and Russia who serves as a deputy assistant secretary at the State Department.

What he told lawmakers: Kent told lawmakers he raised red flags about Giuliani's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden more than six months ago.