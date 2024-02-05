14 years later, a big break: Indictment announced in 2010 murder of Sebastian Ochsenius

After almost 14 excruciating years, the family of 16-year-old Sebastian Ochsenius, who was shot to death in his Gainesville home in 2010, has some answers.

Sebastian's siblings, Boris Ochsenius Jr. and Maria Jose Ochsenius, were among those in attendance at a press conference Monday afternoon where State Attorney Brian Kramer and Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey announced that Timothy Eugene Thomas had been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

"I'm very thankful, personally, for the efforts of the investigators who worked on this case, for our sheriff, Emery Gainey, for the work that the sheriff's department has done on this, but also recognize that this family has had to endure this for 13 and a half years to get to the point of having some better understanding of what occurred here, and why it occurred here," Kramer said.

Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey talks Monday about the indictment of Timothy Eugene Thomas in the 2010 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Sebastian Ochsenius.

Thomas, 33, already was serving a life sentence in state prison for the attempted murder of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy when he was identified as a suspect in Sebastian's murder.

Without elaborating, Gainey said detectives made a break in the case in 2021, and that new evidence pointed to Thomas as the shooter.

Thomas was booked into the Alachua County Jail on Jan. 31. He remains there.

"I know this is a long and difficult road. We're making some progress, but it's not over yet," Gainey told the family. "Rest assured that we'll be with you every step of the way.

Sebastian, an honor student and rising junior at Buchholz High School, was found shot and bleeding on the kitchen floor of his Bentwood Estates home at about 3:45 a.m. on June 29, 2010. He died minutes later in his father's arms.

According to previous reports, Sebastian had stayed up late that night playing video games with a friend who was staying at his house in the neighborhood off Northwest 43rd Street, less than a half-mile west of the Millhopper Branch library. Sebastian got up and was walking to the kitchen when he encountered an intruder who officials say entered through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Sebastian's father, Boris Ochsenius Sr., who was sleeping in another room, and the friend each heard gunshots and rushed to the kitchen. Sebastian, shot four times, including in the head, leg and chest, lay bleeding on the floor. Boris Ochsenius Sr. called 911 while comforting his dying son. Law enforcement arrived about four minutes later, with no sign of the shooter.

In the days following the shooting, leads poured into the sheriff's office, where half of the agency's two dozen detectives spent countless hours chasing down every tip.

"We are very frustrated with this case," then-Alachua County sheriff's spokesman Lt. Steve Maynard said a few days after the shooting. "We don't have anything to go on — no viable suspect information, no motive, not even any information about how the shooter left the scene. Literally, we have nothing."

As with seemingly all unsolved cases, Sebastian's death soon faded from the public spotlight. A reward eventually grew to as much as $20,000, but tips still began to wane. Detectives, however, kept working.

Gainey said Monday that law enforcement is still looking for a woman who loaned Thomas her car in 2010. They believe she was in the vehicle at the time of the murder.

"We do not believe at this time that she had any prior knowledge of what Thomas had planned that night in 2010," Gainey said.

Gainey asked for the public's help in finding the woman, whom he described as being Hispanic and "very short." He said in 2010 she would have been 19 or 20 years old with a "heavy build." He said the vehicle was a white- or cream-colored Kia Sportage, or similar style vehicle.

Ochsenius Jr. thanked those involved in the investigation, including Kevin Allen, a cold case investigator with the Florida Attorney General's Office, the State Attorney's Office, Sheriff Gainey and former Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell.

He also made a plea to the public to help find the woman, and the car that detectives say Thomas was driving that night.

Boris Ochsenius Sr. and Teresa Contreras hold a photograph in 2020 of their son, Sebastian Ochsenius, who was murdered in their family home in 2014.

"We hope as a family that you can help us get to the final chapter of this, which is bringing my brother justice. It's been, as they mentioned, 13 and half years we've been suffering through this. My family, my parents. He was only 16 years of age. His life was stolen," he said. "If you could please help us bring this to justice and bring this person forward so the last loose ends can be tied and we can move forward with ending this for my family, I'd appreciate it."

