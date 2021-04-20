14 years later the murder of April Sorensen in Southeast Minnesota remains unsolved

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·5 min read

Apr. 20—ROCHESTER, Minn. — Fourteen years ago, April Jean Sorensen, a 27-year-old aspiring dental hygienist, wife and marathon runner had a day that began like any other. She worked her regular morning shift at UPS and then went to class at Rochester Community and Technical College.

But Sorensen's day and life ended horrifically that afternoon shortly before police officers and firefighters found her murdered in her Rochester home.

Fourteen years later, Sorensen's murder remains unsolved, only one of three in the city that continue to perplex local investigators to this day. Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar said this week that the case is still open and active and investigators continue to follow up on tips. The Rochester Police Department is expected to host a news conference later this month about Sorensen's April 17, 2007, murder. Sorensen's family is not expected to take part in the news conference.

April 17, 2007

Rochester police were called about 12:30 p.m. April 17, 2007, to Sorensen's home in the 4800 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest for a report of smoke coming from the home. A cable TV technician who was scheduled for a service call arrived to see a haze through the home's storm door and he could hear the smoke alarm going off.

The technician called 911. Firefighters arrived and found Sorensen's body on the bedroom floor after they extinguished the fire. Investigators believe it was set in an attempt to cover up her murder. The door to the bedroom had been closed, allowing the fire to burn hot enough to damage the contents of the room so that very little forensic evidence could be recovered.

Still, investigators collected hundreds of pieces of evidence from the home. Some of that evidence contained human DNA but there's been no match — yet.

There was no witness to the crime and neighbors reported seeing nothing unusual that morning. Even so, investigators have been able to piece together what likely happened. There are signs that Sorensen was physically assaulted with an edged weapon — possibly a knife of some sort — but the weapon wasn't found.

An autopsy revealed Sorensen was strangled and stabbed to death. In 2017, Capt. John Sherwin said police had done a complete reanalysis of every piece of evidence that was taken from the crime scene. Sherwin was a patrol sergeant at the time of Sorensen's murder and the first officer inside the house Sorensen shared with her husband.

Suspects

Shortly after Sorensen's murder, police worked with the FBI to create a likely profile of the suspect.

Former police Capt. Brian Winters said in late 2007 that the attacker was probably a single male who could blend into residential neighborhoods easily without raising suspicion. Winters said evidence indicated the offender was comfortable being in a stranger's home uninvited, meaning he likely had broken into or stolen property from other homes.

Both the cable TV technician who called in the fire and Sorensen's husband have been cleared of any involvement in the crime.

Over the years since the murder, there have been people of interest. In 2017, Sherwin told the Rochester Post Bulletin that some of the people police have investigated have "extensive criminal history or who may have had these types of targeted attacks in the past — which would fit the profile."

Still, no arrests have been made.

Public efforts

In the decade following her murder, Sorensen's family hosted an annual memorial run from Albert Lea to Hayward to raise money to fund scholarships for area students and help maintain the Blazing Star State Trail.

Sorensen loved all kinds of sports.

"April enjoyed running; she individually finished three marathons along with her dad and sister and also participated in relay marathons and numerous smaller races," the marathon website said. "April was enthusiastic about life and would always go the extra mile to be kind to everyone. Not only do we, her family, suffer a great loss but also the communities April was a part of. She ... leaves a lasting memory with so many."

In 2015, two digital billboards went up in Rochester to help spread the word of the unsolved murder. The billboards were up for at least four weeks and the cost for them was donated by Fairway Outdoor Advertising.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

One of three unsolved murders

Sorensen's murder is just one of three in the city that remain unsolved.

On April 15, 2020, 41-year-old Robert Elridge Volgmann was found dead inside his apartment at 2319 28 1/2 Ave. NW. Police were called to the residence by the building's landlord, who had stopped by to drop off food and noticed an open window. Police believe Volgmann was dead for at least 24 hours before his body was discovered.

In August 1958, Herbert C. Hanson, a retired Mayo Clinic collector who was working as a night attendant at the former Swede Larson's Shell Station on Fourth Avenue Southeast and U.S. Highway 14 was shot to death. A robber stole $104 from the cash register. A customer found Hanson's body in a storage-utility room. Hanson lived only a few houses away. The murder weapon has never been found.

Tip line

If you have information about the murder of April Jean Sorensen, contact:

Rochester Police Department investigator Anne Johnson 507-328-6921

www.rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org

Minnesota BCA, 877-996-6222

BCA.Coldcase@state.mn.us

Recommended Stories

  • NBC and Golden Globes Producer MRC Condemn Former HFPA President’s ‘Racist Rhetoric’

    MRC, the parent of the Golden Globes, and broadcasting partner NBC have released statements in response to the email that was forwarded to all Hollywood Foreign Press Association members on Sunday in which former HFPA President Phil Berk shared a post that called Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement.” Dick Clark Productions owner MRC […]

  • A mom was found dead in a car, next to her sleeping toddler, at a South Florida hotel

    A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday next to her sleeping child inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.

  • Funeral planned for Daunte Wright in Minneapolis not even a year after George Floyd’s killing

    The funeral is planned for Thursday

  • 23 candidates vie for Texas House seat in special election

    The crowded May race, with 23 candidates, could give Republicans an early look at Trump's staying power in the GOP.

  • SBI arrests former NC police chief on 73 charges of evidence tampering, drug trafficking

    The former police chief of Chadbourn, NC, resigned earlier this month as the SBI conducted an investigation.

  • She promised ‘witchcraft services,’ Florida police say. Now, people are out $100,000

    There’s a “witch” hunt in Naples.

  • Assault on high school student lands SC deputy in jail and costs him job, cops say

    The former school resource officer grabbed the student, pulling him out of his chair and shoving him along a wall.

  • Biden Wants a Deal with Brazil’s Far-Right President to Protect the Amazon. But Can Bolsonaro Be Trusted?

    “The U.S. should not strike an agreement with the federal government because it won’t be fulfilled”

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Guide mauled to death by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

    Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Navalny camp awaits health update, says there's "no hope of good news"

    An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday she was braced for bad news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician when his lawyers see him again, after they were kept away over the weekend. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on March 31 in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain. Navalny's allies said at the weekend his life was hanging by a thread, and announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday.

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Unofficial American holiday’: Schumer backs marijuana legalisation on Senate floor

    Democratic majority leader revives push for cannabis legalisation at federal level