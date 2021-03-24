$1,400 stimulus checks are helping people with just ‘the basic needs of the day,’ Dole Food president says

Sibile Marcellus
·Anchor
·4 min read

Food insecurity in the U.S. has skyrocketed over the past year as millions of Americans have faced pandemic-related job losses.

The Feeding America national network, which consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, boosted food distribution by over 53% from April through December 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, in order to keep up with unprecedented levels of demand. Feeding America supplied 6.1 billion meals in 2020.

Malnutrition has also taken a nosedive amid the pandemic as many Americans increased their junk food intake to ease the stress of the economic lockdowns.

In an effort to address the growing food insecurity problem, the American Rescue Act passed this month includes $12 billion in key investments to food assistance programs, as well as $1,400 checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 annually and an increase in unemployment benefits.

The Covid relief package also includes a temporary 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for low-income families. Close to 22.5 million U.S. adults, or 10.5% of the population, reported there was sometimes or often not enough for them to eat in the last seven days, according to the most recent Census Household Pulse data from February 17 to March 1.

Pier Luigi Sigismondi, president of Dole Packaged Foods, told Yahoo Finance that government relief programs are “helping people just get the basic needs of the day.”

Alexandra Lopez-Djurovic places a container of ice cream in her grocery basket as she shops for a client in an Acme market, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Bronxville, N.Y. Lopez-Djurovic was working full time as a nanny until her hours were cut substantially, so she started her own grocery delivery service that made up for some of her lost wages, but not all. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Alexandra Lopez-Djurovic places a container of ice cream in her grocery basket as she shops for a client in an Acme market, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Bronxville, N.Y. Lopez-Djurovic was working full time as a nanny until her hours were cut substantially, so she started her own grocery delivery service that made up for some of her lost wages, but not all. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Sigismondi said the Dole Food company, a multinational producer of fruits and vegetables, is committed to addressing both food insecurity and malnutrition. “It’s a tragedy today,” he said. “More than 675,000 people dying every year [from diseases attributed to malnutrition]. And this is just as tragic if not more, than what COVID has been.”

Over the past three decades, obesity rates have tripled among children, doubled among adults – and quadrupled among teenagers. Obesity-related diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and heart disease that stem from malnutrition contribute to approximately 678,000 deaths annually in the U.S, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed obesity as an underlying medical condition putting Americans at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, which has killed 543,479 people in the U.S.

“Malnutrition is about not having the essential nutrients that you need to thrive during the day,” said Sigismondi. “When you eat excess amounts of sugars, when you eat excess amounts of saturated fats, when it’s all about intense processed foods....[it’s] not helping you from a health perspective.”

The Dole Food Company launched the Sunshine for All Investment Fund last month to address the issue of malnutrition around the world. It provides $2 million annually to address the issues of food access, sustainability, and waste. “America, for us, is the biggest market. And we hope that the majority of these funds will actually go there,” said Sigismondi.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA - 2020/10/05: Dole bananas seen in a supermarket. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA - 2020/10/05: Dole bananas seen in a supermarket. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

America faces a nutritional paradox, Sigismondi said. “Sadly, the poorest people are the most obese. And that’s correlated with statistics. It’s not just me saying that, but it’s a reality that we see in numbers,” he said. Obesity rates are higher in low-income counties in the U.S, according to the CDC.

“We believe that junk food is the food that sadly is killing people,” said Sigismondi. “[It’s] a fraction of the cost of a good salad in any city in America.”

Dole is focused on addressing the cost of nutritional food along with improving consumer awareness about malnutrition.

“We’re a drop in the ocean, but we believe that by creating a company or business model that does good financially, but also from a social point of view, others would sort of join us and hopefully together as an industry and also working directly with many other entrepreneurs, we can drive that change,” he said.

More from Sibile:

Why YouTube is a ‘natural home’ for Demi Lovato’s ‘dark moments’ revelations

Goldman Sachs is investing $10 billion in ‘the best bet you can make in America’

$1,400 stimulus checks plus $300 monthly checks for parents in relief plan is ‘critical’: professor

Why not getting this right could mean lower lifetime earnings for women: Lilly Ledbetter

Gender and racial bias restrain US economy, costing $2.6 trillion: Bank of America

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

Recommended Stories

  • Florida woman rescued three weeks after being reported missing is found naked in a storm drain

    ‘The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing,’ says Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson

  • Prince Harry named chief impact officer at mental health company

    The move comes about a month after Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family. Harry has spoken publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997. Earlier this month, Meghan told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that living in the royal family had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

  • GameStop Loses Luster in Earnings Aftermath, Possible Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp., the roller-coaster stock championed by Reddit-based traders, tumbled Wednesday in the aftermath of disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and the possibility it may sell additional shares to take advantage of soaring demand.Shares of the video-game retailer fell 34% to $120.34 in New York Wednesday, its steepest decline in seven weeks, after reporting profit in the period ended Jan. 30 of $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. This is its 12th straight quarter of declining sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, the console surge helped lift same-store sales by 6.5%, with online revenue up 175%.GameStop shares have soared more than sixfold this year on frenzied buying by individual investors that kicked off in January. The company has been considering since then whether to sell new shares and whether to increase the size of its program under which it can sell stock at prevailing market prices, it said in its annual regulatory filing late Tuesday. Under the deal signed in December with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., GameStop can sell as much as $100 million of stock, according to a filing.The proceeds of a sale would primarily help finance the company’s push into e-commerce, it said.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter boosted his share price target to $29 from $16, citing “excellent execution” from GameStop’s current and former management teams. He still downgraded GameStop to a sell-equivalent rating, saying the stock is disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.Read more: What analysts are saying after GameStop’s earnings resultsNew HiresGameStop also announced a trio of new executive hires to help carry out the shift to digital. It named technology veteran Jenna Owens as chief operating officer, bringing on board an Amazon.com Inc. and Google alum. It also appointed two other executives with tech experience as part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain a digital powerhouse.The new hires were “clearly an effort to replace GameStop’s traditional retail DNA” with executives experienced in e-commerce, digital transitions and omni-channel operations, Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note.While investors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction, the company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday. Cohen wasn’t on the call. And no forecasts were provided in its earnings statement.Customer ServiceChief Executive Officer George Sherman said the company will focus this year on customer service and experience -- both key components to a successful turnaround for GameStop.Despite falling for the last five sessions in New York, the stock is pricing in an “optimistic bright blue scenario (or better),” Baird’s Sebastian said, keeping GameStop at neutral.(Updates share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall St. bellwether Jefferies posts record Q1 results, led by investment banking surge

    Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) delivered record quarterly earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell, with increased market share across its lines of business.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Weather slams U.S. business equipment spending; supply disruptions weigh

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods and shipments unexpectedly fell in February after nine straight monthly increases, but a rebound is likely as factory activity picked up early this month amid warmer temperatures. The weak report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday joined a stream of other data in showing severe disruptions to economic activity wrought by last month's deep freeze, including in Texas and other parts of the densely populated South region. "Consumer spending is expected to rebound strongly in March and April on the latest stimulus payments, manufacturing will roar back given the strong order books and low inventory levels."

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as pot-bangers jeer Bolsonaro speech

    Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations. The new record number of daily deaths underlines the scale of Brazil's outbreak, which is spiraling out of control thanks to a lumpy vaccine rollout and a messy patchwork of public health restrictions that are pushing the country's hospitals to the breaking point. In his brief televised address, Bolsonaro said his government had never failed to adopt measures to combat the pandemic and said he would make 2021 the year of vaccinations.

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • Biden froze border wall funding — now a government watchdog will decide if that was legal

    Biden’s executive order halting wall funding a ‘blatant violation’ of federal law, GOP senators claim

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Belgium imposes new lockdown to fight third COVID-19 wave

    Belgium will close schools, non-food stores and hairdressers for four weeks from Saturday, in a sharp renewed lockdown designed to contain a rising third wave of COVID-19 infections. A year on from the first pandemic shutdown, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference that the variant of the virus first discovered in Britain had become dominant in the country and led to a doubling of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Belgium is one of 19 EU countries with rising infections.

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • Democrats back down after threat to block Biden picks in anger at lack of Asian American officials

    Senators take back ultimatum after assurance from White House it will elevate voices from the community

  • EXPLAINER: Israelis vote in fourth election in 2 years

    Israel is holding its fourth election in two years on Tuesday, with nearly 6.6 million citizens eligible to vote for the 24th Knesset, or parliament. It is widely seen as a one-issue referendum, with the electorate almost evenly divided on whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in power. The March 23 vote is Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years.

  • NFT: Digital Mars house by artist Krista Kim sells for $500k

    A digital house created as an "NFT" was sold for more than $500,000. For comparison, the median house of a physical U.S. home is $346,800.

  • French minister hospitalised with COVID-19, a second is discharged

    France's culture minister has been hospitalised with COVID-19 but its employment minister has been discharged after receiving treatment over the past few days, amid a rapidly escalating third wave of the pandemic. Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot, 74, will remain under surveillance for a few days, her ministry said in a statement. The news came as Employment Minister Elizabeth Borne, 59, tweeted that she had left hospital.