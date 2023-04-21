142 pounds of marijuana, guns seized in North Texas investigation; 4 men arrested

Four men were arrested in North Texas after 142 pounds of marijuana and multiple guns were seized Tuesday, according to the DeSoto Police Department.

The DeSoto Police Department High-Intensity Crime Reduction Unit was tracking suspects’ movements and had assistance from the Midlothian Police Department, Duncanville Police Department, and Cedar Hill Police Department patrol officers and a K-9 unit during the investigation that started Tuesday, according to a news release.

Officers from Duncanville and Cedar Hill carried out traffic stops on suspects, and DeSoto’s HICRU served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Kimmel in Cedar Hill.

The investigation led to the arrests of four men. Six handguns, two “assault-style pistols,” an assault-style rifle and over $42,000 in cash were seized in addition to the 142 pounds of marijuana, police said.

One of the handguns was stolen, according to police.

The four men who were arrested are identified as Devin Jamil Crenshaw, 22, of Duncanville; Damare Jaheim Lofton, 21, of Dallas; Ashton Javine Turner, 22, of Dallas; and Trevor Jesse Nielsen, 21, of Cedar Hill.

“Criminal activity does not stop at our boundaries, so we are grateful for the partnership that we have with our surrounding police agencies,” said DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa in the release. “The DeSoto Police Department would like to thank our friends at the Midlothian Police Department, the Duncanville Police Department, and the Cedar Hill Police Department including their canine officers for removing this public threat from our region.”