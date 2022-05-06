148th Kentucky Derby: Horses to Watch
USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby.
NBC’s Steve Kornacki joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with Dylan Dreyer from Churchill Downs to share the odds of different horses winning the Kentucky Derby. Kornacki also goes in depth on wild cards to look out for, the creative names of the horses and how many mint juleps will be served.
Bluegrass, mint juleps and thoroughbreds will be on display at the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. However, seven-time derby winner and trainer Bob Baffert will not be present after his horse Medina Spirit failed a drug test last year. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.
Tami Bobo, the owner of 2022 Kentucky Derby contender Simplification, had a unique foray into horse racing and the Thoroughbred industry.
Secret Oath had the best finish from the worst possible starting spot and reminded trainer D. Wayne Lukas what it's like to win the Kentucky Oaks after a long drought. The filly charged from a five-wide pack to grab the lead from Yuugiri and held off favorite Nest by two lengths Friday in the 148th Oaks at Churchill Downs, giving the 86-year-old Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990. Secret Oath steadily worked forward into contention by the far turn before surging outside Echo Zulu and eventually into the lead as Yuugiri faded to 13th.
Here are the picks of the sports staff for this year's Kentucky Derby. Some longtime staffers, some new but all have picked who will win the Derby.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience a different type of horsepower before NBC's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series season revs up next month. The retired NASCAR star will be at the Kentucky Derby for the second time on Saturday before contributing to the network's Indianapolis 500 coverage on May 29. Earnhardt said having a role in different events beyond NASCAR was a big reason why he decided to sign with NBC after retiring from driving in 2017.
Flower Mound's Clint Cornett has horse in the race at 148th Kentucky Derby
Longtime Kentucky Derby watcher Rob McCurdy makes his case for White Abarrio and Epicenter as potential winners for today's race.
Here's a look at the field for the 148th Kentucky Derby, to be run Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Tiz the Bomb, Pioneer of Medina, Zandon top Ed DeRosa's list to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby.
Here's a look at the 20 horses running in the 148th Kentucky Derby.
Here's a complete guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby, including when to watch and which horses to look for during the greatest two minutes in sports.
This annual fearless forecast is full of fear but devoid of loathing: A closer on the rail will win Derby for first time since Ferdinand in 1986.
El Paso owned Jackie's Warrior set to run in stakes race Saturday at Churchill Downs on undercard of the Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946, with two exceptions.