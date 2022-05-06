148th Kentucky Derby: Horses to Watch

Associated Press

Secret Oath had the best finish from the worst possible starting spot and reminded trainer D. Wayne Lukas what it's like to win the Kentucky Oaks after a long drought. The filly charged from a five-wide pack to grab the lead from Yuugiri and held off favorite Nest by two lengths Friday in the 148th Oaks at Churchill Downs, giving the 86-year-old Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990. Secret Oath steadily worked forward into contention by the far turn before surging outside Echo Zulu and eventually into the lead as Yuugiri faded to 13th.