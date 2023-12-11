14K historic local newspaper pages now online

MONROE COUNTY — More historic Monroe County newspaper pages are now available online.

The Genealogical Society of Monroe County recently completed a digitization project paid for with a 2023 Historical Project grant from the Monroe County Museum System. Funds allowed the society to digitize approximately 14,000 newspaper pages. Work took nearly a year.

“The newspapers cover 58 different years and 18 different newspapers from Carleton, Dundee, Monroe and Petersburg,” the society's Rick Grassley said. "This is part of the society’s ongoing commitment to collect and preserve the records of our ancestors."

Scanned were: Dundee Reporter (1879-1930), The Monroe Evening News (1919-1919), Carleton Messenger (1925-1976), Petersburgh Sun (1891-1899), Monroe Monitor (1862-1876),Petersburgh Bulletin (1880-1884), Carleton Times (1876-1919), The Monroe Commercial And Southern Michigan Advocate (1849-1856), The Monroe Times (1836-1838), Monroe Commercial (1856-1886), Monroe Gazette (1839-1846), Michigan Sentinel (1825-1835), The Itemizer (1878-1878), Monroe Advocate (1846-1847), The Monroe Index (1881-1881), The Monroe Journal And Michigan Inquirer (1834-1834), Dundee Enterprise (1876-1876) and The Monroe National Press (1859-1859).

The newspapers can be searched for free at monroemi.historyarchives.online/home.

To scan the newspaper pages, microfilm from the Monroe County Library System was borrowed. Other microfilm was purchased with money from the grant.

“The microfilm was shipped to Advantage Archives in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for digitization,” Grassley said. “Members of the Genealogical Society of Monroe County expect that this project will aid genealogists, historians, researchers and educators in finding links to Monroe County’s past."

The society hopes to add to the digitized collection. It wants to scan all microfilm of Monroe County newspapers from before 1930.

"We hope that this will be an ongoing project with yearly additions. We are already working on a list of newspapers for the next grant period," Grassley said. "With the Monroe Museum System and the Monroe County Library System as partners, this has been a great project, bringing history into hands of every county resident."

Grassley said the society also recently received a grant from another local organization.

"We received a generous grant this year from the Community Foundation of Monroe County for a new laptop and computer. Both items were greatly needed, and we are we are using them on various GSMC projects at our archives," he said.

Previous Coverage:

Three years of The Monroe Evening News were digitized in 2021.

That year, the Monroe County Museum won a Digital Michigan Newspaper Grant Program. Central Michigan University digitized issues of The Monroe Evening News from Jan. 4, 1921 through Dec. 31, 1923. Those newspapers can be viewed at digmichnews.cmich.edu.

The Clarke Historical Library at CMU is currently working on scanning more local newspapers.

“It could be a year before they’re live on our DigMichNews website,” Grassley said. “They are working on Michigan Sentinel, Monroe Advocate, Monroe Commercial, The Monroe Democrat, Monroe News-Courier and The Monroe Record."

The time periods of the newspapers are the late 1800s and early 1900s.

