Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot

President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters gathered to protest Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the next president on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Wednesday by six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters seeks to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, asserting that he is disqualified from public office for giving aid or comfort to insurrectionists on Jan. 6, 2021.

"As a longtime Republican who voted for him, I believe Donald Trump disqualified himself from running in 2024 by spreading lies, vilifying election workers and fomenting an attack on the Capitol," Krista Kafer, a columnist for the Denver Post and a Republican activist who is among those who filed the suit, said in a statement.

"Those who by force and by falsehood subvert democracy are unfit to participate in it. That's why I am part of this lawsuit to prevent an insurrectionist from appearing on Colorado's ballot."

The plaintiffs are represented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and two law firms. The suit is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The suit alleges that Trump violated his oath to the constitution by "recruiting, inciting and encouraging a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in a futile attempt to remain in office."

Section 3 bars from any public office in the United States -- state or federal -- any previous office holder who engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the constitution or gave aid or comfort to the insurrectionists.

CREW was successful in bringing a similar suit against New Mexico County Commissioner Couy Griffin that removed him from public office Sept. 6, 2022, based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

It was the first successful case brought under Section 3 since 1869.

Joining Kafer in the suit are Colorado voters Norma Anderson, Michelle Priola, Claudine Cmarada, Kathi Wright and Christopher Castilian.