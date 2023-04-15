14th Annual domestic violence awareness walk is helping save lives

The 14th annual Stand Up and Stride, Domestic Violence Awareness walk brought dozens of families to Downtown Jacksonville Saturday morning.

The walk was put on through the Hubbard House, which is a domestic violence center providing emergency shelter and supportive services to survivors of domestic violence and their families

“We came prepared this morning to cheer everybody on,” said volunteer Lynne Williams.

Latoya Calhoun lost her sister from a domestic violence relationship nearly 20 years ago. She said Saturday’s walk is keeping her sister’s legacy alive.

“If her life can represent, help save someone else and help advocate for someone else then it means the world to me to be able to do that,” said Calhoun. “I’m honored to walk in her name.”

Just the other day, a domestic violence incident occurred on the southside, where police said a man threatened a woman with a knife after forcing his way into her home.

JSO said he’s threatened her in the past and the woman escaped out of the bathroom window.

After hours of swat negotiations, police shot the suspect as he was about to stab a K-9.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said the best way to keep yourself safe in domestic incidents is to report it to the police.

“If there’s a domestic violence charge or there’s a domestic violence call, they are almost mandated by general order to make one arrest when they do that there is a known 50% reduction in homicides,” said Carson.

Latoya wants to continue to spread a message of hope.

“Let’s just get out here and help people realize that there is no shame in coming forward and getting help,” Calhoun said.

