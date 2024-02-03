14th annual Fire and Ice Feast kicks off with car show, cook-off & more

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 14th annual Fire and Ice Feast benefiting Buffalo Gap, Jim Ned, Lawn, and Moro Volunteer Fire Departments kicked off on Saturday with a car show, a chili cook-off, and much more.

The annual event aims to raise funds for the local volunteer fire departments to ensure the crews have the necessary resources to help the community. Last year, the event raised more than $70,000 to be split among the four departments. Overall, the Fire and Ice Feast has raised more than $560,000 in total.

Saturday’s event was free for the public to attend, and it included various activities such as a car show, chili cook-off, kids’ s’mores cook-off, cornhole, and more.

Admission for Sunday is $25 per person and children under 12 get in for free. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Settlers Grounds located in Buffalo Gap. The day will begin with a performance by the Seth Merritt Band, followed by a silent auction, a feast, and a live auction featuring a variety of items ranging from sweet treats to cattle.

