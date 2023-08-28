The 14th annual Tomato Fiesta attracts tomato lovers
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this gizmo that 30,000+ Amazon shoppers reach for on the daily — save 50%.
Nikon, Coach, Yamaha, Schwinn: A comprehensive guide to what they really want — and what they didn't know they needed.
Stocks reversed lower Friday morning after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is "prepared to raise rates further."
The chair of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said "we need to do more" now that a pandemic-era safety net is due to expire in September.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
Google Cloud's annual Next event is happening in San Francisco next week (and we'll be on the ground to cover all of the announcements), but ahead of the event, Google Cloud today put a spotlight on its partner ecosystem. It's no secret that in its early days, Google's cloud efforts were somewhat hindered by its inexperience in working with large enterprises and the consultancies, professional service firms and partners they rely on. In a blog post today, Google puts its focus on its AI and data services partners like Confluent, DataRobot, MongoDB, Redis, DataStax, Elastic and Neo4j.
Where does Britney Spears stand with her family? Here's the truth about those rumors she wants to reconcile with her ill father.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
This is what we mean by beauty sleep.
Move over, orange and black. #Pinkoween is here, and TikTokers can't get enough.
VinFast's VF9 family-hauling crossover now has a formal range estimate. Can this help the fledgling EV builder get off the ground in the United States?
The 10th annual show is scheduled to stream live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7th, 2023.
The annual Gamescom trade fair opens its doors today, but you don’t have to be in Germany to participate in the game reveals and updates. All of the good stuff is being streamed live, beginning with the opening night event, hosted by gaming journalist and former Spike TV host Geoff Keighley. For those of us far from Europe, the event starts streaming at 2PM ET.
We’ll soon learn if India will be the first nation to nail a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched on July 14th and entered lunar orbit on August 5th, will attempt to touch down on Wednesday at around 8:34 am EDT. It follows Russia’s attempt to beat India to the punch that ended badly. The ISRO’s live telecast (watch below) is scheduled to begin at 3:50 am EDT.
The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.
Looking to save on car accessories? Check out these 12 Labor Day deals from Amazon.
Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. According to forecasters, Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.