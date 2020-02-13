14th case of new coronavirus confirmed in the U.S.

A 14th person in the U.S. has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the patient is one of the passengers who arrived on a State Department-chartered flight from Wuhan, China, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Friday. All passengers on that flight have been under a federal 14-day quarantine since arriving in the U.S.

This is the second passenger from Wuhan to be diagnosed. The CDC said the two patients were on different flights and have had no contact.

"There is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility," Dr. Chris Braden of the CDC said in a statement. "But CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus."

The illness is thought to be spread through close contact, especially through coughs and sneezes from an infected person.

Test results on a third patient hospitalized at UC San Diego Health are pending. A hospital spokesperson said all three patients are "doing well."

More than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine at military bases in California, Nebraska and Texas.

All will remain on base for 14 days since leaving China. Public health officials say the maximum incubation time for coronavirus — that is, the time from when a person is infected to when symptoms begin — is 14 days.

China continues to be the center of the outbreak. Wednesday evening, Chinese health officials had reported nearly 60,000 cases and 1,357 deaths.

Just over 500 cases have been reported outside mainland China.

