A 14th conviction gets Hartford dealer 8 years in prison for selling drugs from a Mather Street market

A Hartford man with 13 prior criminal convictions and who claims the reason is mental impairment from a life-long history of marijuana smoking, was returned to prison for a dozen more years Tuesday for selling fentanyl and heroin from a Northend bodega.

Federal prosecutors said Seth Watson, 36, had been arrested, jailed and re-arrested almost continuously since 2001 before his most recent arrest for selling drugs from El Flaco Market on Mather Street. They said Watson tried to escape arrest by crashing his car into a police car and driving down a sidewalk on Pliny Street until he got stuck between a fence and a light pole.

“After arresting Watson, investigators searched Watson’s car and seized approximately 781 bags of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl and heroin from Watson, along with five cell phones,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

Watson’s lawyers said his father sold drugs for a living and he began “getting into trouble” at a young age.

“His family engaged in bizarre rituals to attempt to cleanse him of bad spirits,” defense lawyer Robert F. Kappes wrote in a legal memo. “For instance, one time a spiritual advisor killed a chicken, ripped off Mr. Watson’s clothes and poured the blood over him.”

Watson also referred to substantial scientific and medical research documenting the deleterious effects of chronic pot smoke on mental function, particularly in children, and argued pot smoking has impaired his judgement.

“Further, and most importantly, the above medical literature states that long term marijuana usage beginning in childhood results in severe issues with ‘executive function…and decision making.’ These assertions assist us in trying to understand, in part, why Mr. Watson made the poor decisions he did. Unfortunately, the scientific analysis of these effects has not progressed far enough to prescribe the proper therapeutic treatment,” Kappes wrote.

U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny sentenced Watson in Hartford to 84 months for distributing synthetic opioids and violating the terms of his probation for a federal conviction in 2015 for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Hartford police and a federal gang task force learned in 2017 that Watson, who had been released from from prison a year earlier, was selling drugs from the bodega to, among others, a local street gang called the Dumouts. Police used undercover operatives to make four buys from Watson, before arresting him.