15,000 fentanyl pills, guns seized in North Texas drug bust, police say

Police arrested 11 people and seized 15,000 fentanyl pills in North Texas, police announced Monday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Flower Mound Police, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to serve federal search warrants that resulted in the arrests and fentanyl bust.

Two of the suspects arrested are charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Eleven weapons were also seized.