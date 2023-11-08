Up to $15,000 a month and work from home? These 5 California state jobs might let you

The state of California is hiring in the departments of fish and wildlife, insurance, health care services and more.

The cherry on top: No commute is required — for some.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Calareers now has a tab to sift through telework positions, including remote and hybrid openings. Here are some of California’s latest state job postings offering remote work across the state, posted in the last seven days, as of Nov. 7:

Senior casualty actuary | Permanent full-time

Location: Los Angeles, Alameda or Sacramento County

Department : Insurance

Salary: $12,275 to $15,369 per month





The actuary senior analyzes complex statistics projects. This position is telework eligible, the posting said.

The application closes on Dec. 6.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

Administrative law judge | Permanent full-time

Location : Sacramento County

Department : Health Care Services

Salary: 10,280 to $13,569 per month





The administrative law judge is in charge of hearings conducted by the department on difficult and sensitive matters.

“Telework is based on operational needs,” the posting states.

The application closes on Nov. 16.

Registered dietitian | Permanent full-time

Location : Monterey County

Department : California Correction Health Care Services

Salary: $5,772 to $7,366 per month





The registered dietitian provides “medical nutritional therapy” to inmates in Salinas Valley State Prison in Monterey County, according to CalCarers.

This position is telework eligible with in-office requirements “based on operational needs,” the posting said.

The application closes on Nov. 20.

Staff services analyst | Limited full-time

Location : San Diego County

Department : Fish and Wildlife

Salary: $3,534 to $5,744 per month





The staff services analyst performs supporting administrative duties with knowledge of department policies and procedures.

The position is telework eligible with a 12-month term that could be extended another year or become permanent, the posting states.

The application closes on Nov. 13.

Senior environmental scientist | Permanent full-time

Location: Yolo County Department: Fish and Wildlife Salary: $7,336 to $9,126

The senior environmental scientist investigates, conserves and manages California’s natural resources. The scientist works alongside a group that’s responsible for the conservation of a list of mammals including deer and elk.

The position is telework eligible but you must report to the office at least six days a month, according to the posting.

The application closes on Dec. 7.

A similar position is open in Yolo County with a Nov. 21 deadline.

