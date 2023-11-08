Up to $15,000 a month and work from home? These 5 California state jobs might let you
The state of California is hiring in the departments of fish and wildlife, insurance, health care services and more.
The cherry on top: No commute is required — for some.
State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.
Calareers now has a tab to sift through telework positions, including remote and hybrid openings. Here are some of California’s latest state job postings offering remote work across the state, posted in the last seven days, as of Nov. 7:
Senior casualty actuary | Permanent full-time
Location: Los Angeles, Alameda or Sacramento County
Department: Insurance
Salary: $12,275 to $15,369 per month
The actuary senior analyzes complex statistics projects. This position is telework eligible, the posting said.
The application closes on Dec. 6.
Administrative law judge | Permanent full-time
Location: Sacramento County
Department: Health Care Services
Salary: 10,280 to $13,569 per month
The administrative law judge is in charge of hearings conducted by the department on difficult and sensitive matters.
“Telework is based on operational needs,” the posting states.
The application closes on Nov. 16.
Registered dietitian | Permanent full-time
Location: Monterey County
Department: California Correction Health Care Services
Salary: $5,772 to $7,366 per month
The registered dietitian provides “medical nutritional therapy” to inmates in Salinas Valley State Prison in Monterey County, according to CalCarers.
This position is telework eligible with in-office requirements “based on operational needs,” the posting said.
The application closes on Nov. 20.
Staff services analyst | Limited full-time
Location: San Diego County
Department: Fish and Wildlife
Salary: $3,534 to $5,744 per month
The staff services analyst performs supporting administrative duties with knowledge of department policies and procedures.
The position is telework eligible with a 12-month term that could be extended another year or become permanent, the posting states.
The application closes on Nov. 13.
Senior environmental scientist | Permanent full-time
Location: Yolo County Department: Fish and Wildlife Salary: $7,336 to $9,126
The senior environmental scientist investigates, conserves and manages California’s natural resources. The scientist works alongside a group that’s responsible for the conservation of a list of mammals including deer and elk.
The position is telework eligible but you must report to the office at least six days a month, according to the posting.
The application closes on Dec. 7.
A similar position is open in Yolo County with a Nov. 21 deadline.
