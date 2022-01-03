$15,000 reward offered for help finding bandit who shot Warner Robins bank teller

Law enforcement officials on Monday announced that a $15,000 reward was being offered to help track down the bank robber who in November held up a Warner Robins credit union branch and shot and wounded a teller.

The reward is a $10,000 increase from what was originally posted for information on the whereabouts of the bandit who robbed the Robins Financial Credit Union at 853 N. Houston Road the morning of Nov. 22.

The FBI mentioned the increased reward in a news release that described the suspect as a slender Black man about 5 feet, 6 inches tall who wore a black mask, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes.

The stickup at the bank happened minutes after the now-wanted man was thought to have burst into a nearby home on West Imperial Circle off Elberta Road and then stolen a silver Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used in the credit union heist.

The car was later found parked at Lake Vista Apartments about half a mile away.

The home invasion, the robbery and the ditching of the car happened in somewhat-off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods within about a half-mile radius of each other. That could mean the suspect is local or at least very familiar with the north side of Warner Robins, but the police have said they can’t be sure and are not ruling out anyone.

“The FBI,” Monday’s news release stated, “is increasing the reward and urging anyone with information about this armed robbery to call the FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271 or go to tips.fbi.gov.”