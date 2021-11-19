$15,000 reward offered for information on Isabella Kalua case

Nov. 19—A $15, 000 reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of Isabella "Ariel " Kalua or the recovery of her body.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department in a news release today said the reward now includes a $4, 000 donation from an unidentified individual from the public meant to assist in the case of the missing 6-year-old, who police said was killed in August.

An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday Lehua Kalua and Isaac "Sonny " Kalua III, with second-degree murder, abuse and other charges related to her death.