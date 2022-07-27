15- and 16-year-olds face murder charges in shooting death of SC man

Two teens have been arrested and Spartanburg County deputies are looking for a third after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night.

The teens, who were not identified due to their ages, are 15 and 16.

Jaqwaun Tamar Mills, 24, of Spartanburg, died at the scene, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Cody Alcorn, a reporter for Fox Carolina TV station, said on Facebook that Mills was shot as his girlfriend and goddaughter watched. Alcorn said Mill was a welding student at Spartanburg Community College and worked at Outback Steakhouse.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release the young men are also suspects in a car theft from the apartment complex where the shooting took place, and officers recovered two guns near the scene.

The teens have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny. They are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the age of the wanted suspect but did say the suspect is a juvenile.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Quail Pointe Apartments.

Bobo thanked witnesses at the scene who helped identify the suspects.

“We wouldn’t be at this point if not for the cooperation of the witnesses at the scene, which is unusual but sincerely appreciated,” Bobo said in a news release.