15, 17-year-old charged after trying to smuggle contraband into Ga. prison, deputies say
Two teens are facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened in the early morning hours on Friday at the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia.
Washington County deputies along with the Department of Corrections worked side-by-side to detain two teenagers accused of smuggling contraband into the prison.
TRENDING STORIES:
3 siblings killed in fiery crash off I-75 in Clayton County identified
2 dead, 1 swimmer missing after weekend at Lake Lanier, authorities say
Police charged L’Yondo Ware,17, of Hephzibah, Georgia and a 15-year-old of Augusta with trading with inmates without the consent of the warden, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: