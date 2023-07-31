15, 17-year-old charged after trying to smuggle contraband into Ga. prison, deputies say

Two teens are facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened in the early morning hours on Friday at the Washington State Prison in Davisboro, Georgia.

Washington County deputies along with the Department of Corrections worked side-by-side to detain two teenagers accused of smuggling contraband into the prison.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police charged L’Yondo Ware,17, of Hephzibah, Georgia and a 15-year-old of Augusta with trading with inmates without the consent of the warden, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: