This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home

Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream.

The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group.

More from Robb Report

In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment room. This level is also home to a 60-foot-long indoor lap pool, which should satisfy any swimmer wishing to channel their inner Michael Phelps.

The pilates studio - Credit: Courtesy of One Bennett Park

Courtesy of One Bennett Park

Out on the 10,000-square-foot recreational deck, there are cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, a plunge pool and views across grassy Bennett Park with its meandering walking paths and dog runs.

There’s no shortage of exterior space on the penthouse level, thanks to a 65-foot-long terrace with jaw-dropping views east across Lake Michigan and north, past the sky-scraping Hancock Tower, all along the city’s tony Gold Coast.

Covering the entire 65th floor of the landmark building, the residence includes a living room centered around a stone fireplace, a dining room that can easily seat 12 and a windowed family room whose ceilings will be as high as 13 feet finished. All three spaces have direct access to the terrace and enviable views of the lake. To fuel your workouts, there’s an oversized eat-in kitchen and adjoining breakfast room. The private wing of the house boasts four sizable bedroom suites, including a cavernous primary with its own cozy corner library and a huge walk-in closet.

Story continues

A rendering of penthouse interior with scenic views - Credit: Courtesy of One Bennett Park

Courtesy of One Bennett Park

The penthouse is currently listed with Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty for $15.17 million fully finished and turn-key. But the home is currently raw space, so its future owners will have the opportunity to choose between the proposed interior scheme or to redesign and reconfigure it all with the help of Robert A. M. Stern Architects.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.