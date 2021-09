Axios

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer declined to confirm when he will retire in an interview with NPR's Nina Totenberg, and did not say whether he will make an announcement on the issue in the court's upcoming term.Why it matters: Progressives have been pressuring Breyer to retire and allow Biden to appoint a younger justice to the court. Breyer is the court's oldest justice at 83 years old.Many progressives fear a situat