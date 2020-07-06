15 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space of Chemicals and Toxins
Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Whether in burgundy or regular green, rubber trees will produce lots of oxygen—more than any other plant, in fact! In addition to producing oxygen and eliminating air toxins, the rubber tree effectively removes mold spores and bacteria from the air (by up to 60%). Fighting off mold and bacteria is part of the plant's defense mechanism to protect its soil.
Rubber trees filter toxins including:
- formaldehyde$48, Terrain. Get it now!
Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest