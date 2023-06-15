How to get a $15 Amazon credit when you buy Bounty, Charmin, Tide, and more

Amazon is offering a $15 Amazon credit when you purchase at least $60 worth of household essentials from top P&G brands. These are all products you need anyway, so why not get a $15 bonus credit when you buy them?

P&G is a massive company that owns so many top brands. Examples included in this sale are Bounty, Charmin, Always, Gilette, Tide, Pampers, Downy, Cascade, Dawn, Swiffer, and more.

So how do you get this deal? Just head to the sale page on Amazon and add at least $60 worth of items to your cart. Then, check out and you’re done.

You don’t need to enter any coupon code or do anything else. Once your order is processed and it ships, Amazon will automatically add the $15 Amazon credit to your account.







Spend $60 P&G On Household Essentials, Get a $15 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now On Amazon

According to the terms and conditions at the bottom of the sale page, this deal is supposed to last until December 31, 2023.

