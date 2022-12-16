15% of Americans Found Side Gigs From Social Media This Year — What Jobs Are Trending for 2023?

Maddie Duley
·4 min read
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Working a side hustle is a great way to earn some extra cash without a huge upfront investment. The rise of the social media app TikTok over the past two years has paved the way for experts and average Americans to share their side gig recommendations and offer insight to people who have never considered starting a side gig before.

In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by GOBankingRates, 15% of Americans used social media to find a side gig in 2022. And it affected their monetary habits in other ways, too. Twelve percent of Americans learned about saving and investing on social media, 7% used the sites to create a budget and gain more control of their spending and 7% were encouraged to set up an emergency fund. While there are valid critiques of social media, it clearly impacted Americans’ spending and saving habits for the better, in at least some ways.

Here’s more on who is finding their side gigs via social media and which gigs are trending for 2023.

42% of Americans Aged 18-35 Used Social Media To Find a Side Gig

Of the Americans who used social media to find a side gig this year, the majority are between the ages of 18-34. In total, 21% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 21% of 25- to 34-year-olds responded in this way. Predictably, Americans over 65 were less influenced by social media to start a side hustle, as a mere 4% found a side gig through a social platform.

The 34-and-under crowd were also more inclined to learn about saving and investing via social media, as 19% of those who did so were aged 18-24 and 14% were aged 25-34. In contrast, only 1% of survey respondents over 65 learned about saving and investing on social media this year.

Jobs That Are Trending for 2023

So what kind of work are people looking for? Here’s a peek at six jobs that are predicted to be trend — and pay well — in the new year.

Cybersecurity Consulting

As businesses continue to digitize themselves and utilize the latest technological innovations, the need for cybersecurity consulting is in high demand. These cybersecurity specialists develop systems to protect businesses from security threats and cyber attacks. They ensure that companies are safe from outside threats and hackers.

Although learning cybersecurity can be challenging, if you are very technology savvy and interested in problem solving and critical thinking, you will likely appreciate the learning process required in this specialized field.

Virtual Videographer

If videography is up your alley, becoming a virtual videographer could be a very profitable venture for you.

“A virtual videographer is entrusted with recording distinctive images and experiences using lifelogging technology,” said Matt Kerr, founder of ApplianceGeeked, a website dedicated to breaking technology news. “Videographers are very useful to businesses as they work to strengthen their brand image. For marketing or product content, they produce unique video content.”

Freelance Writing

A highly profitable side gig ideal for anyone looking for a flexible work schedule is freelance writing. This career venture will be in high demand in the new year and is great for anyone with strong writing and communication skills.

With the rise in online content, the demand for high-quality writing is increasing and is an ideal side hustle for anyone looking to make some extra cash. Freelance writing can look like any number of things, from writing blogs or web articles to copywriting for major marketing campaigns.

Reviewing Books

If you love reading and are confident in your writing abilities, you can get paid for it. Sites including Kirkus Media and BookBrowse pay writers on a freelance basis, while Online Book Club pays $5-$60 for book reviews. If you’ve never reviewed a book before, Online Book Club is a great place to start as they will send you a free book in exchange for a review.

Delivery Driver

If you are looking for a flexible side gig, becoming a delivery driver continues to be a lucrative and popular venture. Especially in light of the holiday season, more people are shopping online than ever, heightening the demand for these types of workers.

Delivery drivers typically pick up and drop off food and packages from one place to another. This job allows you the freedom to choose when, where and how long you want to work. Major corporations such as Walmart, Amazon and DoorDash are always hiring and offer competitive rates to their employees — perfect for anyone looking to make some extra cash.

Technical Assistant

If you’re a computer wiz, you are in for a good year in 2023. Technology news indicates that tech assistants are going to be in high demand next year, so be sure to brush up on the latest technology news and get your tech assistant resume seen by as many people as possible.

“Specialists in technical assistance help customers use computers and other technology,” Kerr said. “They frequently function in an organization’s IT division and might install or manage servers. If home customers encounter problems with computer gear or software, they might also offer customer assistance.”

