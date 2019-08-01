15 Animals and Plants Named After Famous People

What happens when you mix pop culture with biology and entomology? You get an assortment of animals, plants, and other wildlife with gnarly names. Some creatures are named after famous figures because there's a semblance of similar traits–the horsefly Scaptia beyonceae is a tribute to Beyoncé because they both have golden hair, for example–or because a person has championed preservation efforts for a particular species or animal, like with Prince Charles and Hyloscirtus princecharlesi.

From Sir David Attenborough to Barack Obama to SpongeBob SquarePants, here are some of the wildest examples of celebrity wildlife.