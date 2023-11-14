15 arrested across western Washington for sexual abuse and child explotation

Fifteen people were arrested in western Washington after a multi-agency investigation worked to identify people involved in the sexual abuse and exploration of children.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the investigation began after an October investigation in Longview that resulted in 11 arrests.

The initial October operation in Longview netted the following individuals:

Theodore Dodge, 53, Brewster.

Brandon Head, 26, JBLM.

Aaron Henderson, 31, Olympia.

Braxton Hood, 23, Longview.

Justin Gardner, 38, Olympia.

Nikolay Migorodskiy, 35, Kelso.

Robert Murray, 29, Lake Forest Park.

Pedro Romero-Rivera, 35, Rochester.

Travis Saban, 49, Vancouver.

Phillip Thomas, 43, Puyallup.

Oleem Tipikin, 30, Molalla, Oregon.

On Nov. 9, an additional operation was conducted in Renton, resulting in the following arrests:

Alec Bagley, 31, Renton.

Christopher Doyle, 54, Burien.

Reinaldo Cuadrado Jr., 22, Seattle.

Christopher Johnson, 34, Seattle.

If you know or have information about any of these suspects, contact the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

If you or someone you know are a victim of child sexual exploitation, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.







