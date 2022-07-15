15 arrests made in overnight police operation

Jul. 14—A joint helicopter operation involving 40 officers took place Wednesday night, targeting fleeing vehicles.

The St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the Missouri Highway Patrol all provided personnel for the event. The Andrew County Sheriff's Office and the Country Club Village Police Department assisted as supporting agencies.

There were 34 traffic stops, eight attempted traffic stops and four check subjects during the operation. These included 13 traffic contacts with citations or written warnings and 17 verbal warnings.

There were a total of 15 arrests. Four were served city warrants and one was a state warrant.

There were 15 investigative charges of various crimes including resisting arrest, fugitive from out of state, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while revoked, driving while intoxicated, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession/distribution.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.