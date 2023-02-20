The 15 best Amazon Presidents Day deals under $50
Presidents Day is here, and the deals are still coming. If you've been looking around for markdowns for the holiday, you're in luck. We've been rounding up all the best Amazon deals out there today, including those under $50.
You can get 50% off of a classic Lodge cast iron skillet for Presidents Day at Amazon, or save up to 30% on an Instant brand milk frother for your morning coffee. Kitchen staples aren't the only items marked down—you can also find great prices on smart home and tech, like $49.96 off of a pair of JBL Bluetooth headphones, or the Eufy security camera for 33% off.
The 5 best Amazon deals under $50
Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $36.99 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Headphones for $49.99 (Save $49.96)
Best Presidents Day deals under $50 at Amazon
From Crest Whitestrips to our best value sunrise alarm clock pick, here are some deals under $50 that you should have your eye on at Amazon today.
Beam Electronics Car Phone Holder Mount for $12.99 (Save $17)
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer from $13.99 (Save $2 to $6)
JoyJolt Claire 14-Ounce Red Wine Glass Set of Two for $19.95 (Save $22)
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag from $26.95 (Save up to $8)
Tymo Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler from $39.99 (Save $40)
Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $36.99 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $37.98 with on-page coupon (Save $22.01 to $30.01)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 for $43.97 (Save $26.02)
JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Headphones for $49.99 (Save $49.96)
