The 15 best Coach bags to buy right now—shop totes, crossbody bags, clutches and more

The best 15 Coach bags to buy right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're looking for a shoulder bag, a large tote, or a small crossbody bag (or anything in between) Coach has some of the highest-quality designs to offer. The timeless brand has been pumping out chic designs since 1941, beginning with handbags in supple, smooth leather, and continuing on to watches and runway-worthy fashions.

After more than 75 years in operation, the enduring brand has managed to not only keep up with trends, but withstand the test of time. Below you'll find some of the best Coach bags to shop right now—and some of them are even on sale!

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. This jacquard Coach shoulder bag

Take on the '90s revival with the Soft Tabby Hobo.

Shoulder bags are the season’s hottest ‘90s revival trend, and the Soft Tabby Hobo in Signature Jacquard is Coach's take on the craze. It features a zippered closure, inner and outer pockets and an adjustable strap with a 9-inch drop. One 5-star reviewer raves about the design and craftsmanship of the make, writing, "This is classic Coach. Refined, high quality leather, perfect size. Not too big, not too small. Roomy. Plush, soft leather but durable. This is the kind of quality that hooked me on the brand in the 1990s."

$225 at Coach (50% off)

2. This petite top handle Coach bag

This purse packs a punch in both the function and fashion departments.

As Coach's number one best-selling handbag, you can’t go wrong with the structured Willis Top Handle 18. Its glove-tanned leather—inspired by the soft, worn-in feel of a baseball glove—comes in six stunning colors, each including a turn-lock closure and convenient interior pockets. Want to keep your hands free? Its detachable 21.5-inch strap makes it suitable for crossbody or shoulder wear. “Such a cute little bag!" one reviewer raves. "Very structured, stands on its own. Love that it comes with a crossbody strap. It's teeny but can still fit my phone. Green color is lush and gorgeous!”

Story continues

$350 at Coach

3. This practical Coach satchel

Reviewers say there's a lot to love about the Coach Elise Satchel.

The classic design of the Elise Satchel goes with virtually everything, from a day at the office to a night on the town. Made of pebble leather, it has a zip compartment with a subtle “C” charm, along with numerous interior pockets. Hold it by the 4.5-inch top handles or wear it by the detachable strap for a crossbody look. You can also request a monogram in a variety of cute colors for free. “I love, love this bag!" one reviewer says. "Perfect size, good size opening, nice inner pockets, handles are perfect to put your hands through and easily grasped. The color is to die for. I would buy this in every color!”

$177 at Coach (40% off)

4. This color-blocked Coach tote

The field tote is big enough for all your essentials.

The term “work of art” is reserved for bags that really make you stop and stare—and this Coach accessory fits the bill. The Field Tote 30 in Colorblock with Coach Badge combines color-blocked pebble leather in three hues in two color ways. You can carry it by the 5.5-inch top handle or crossbody strap. One reviewer loved it so much they bought it in multiple colors, writing "This style is one of my favorites. I have 2 of them. Easy to get things in and out of and also easy to find things in it."

$450 at Coach

5. This small Coach wristlet

You can't go wrong with a classic Coach wristlet.

One of Coach's best sellers, the Small Wristlet is available in a variety of colors and patterns. The compact size of this wristlet is perfect for fitting your phone, cards and other small necessities. It's made of soft pebble leather and comes with a detachable strap, so even if you do end up swapping to a bigger bag, you can easily toss this inside to hold your daily essentials.

$95 at Coach

6. This quilted Coach crossbody

Keep it classic with a quilted Coach bag.

No longer will you fret about what purse to wear when you're heading to a formal event with the Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag with Quilting. It comes in four timeless combinations which complement any outfit or color scheme. The turn-lock closure keeps your belongings secure, while the quilting lends it a classic air. “The pictures do not do this purse justice," one reviewer says. "It's elegant and it looks very rich. The length of the crossbody chain is perfect for my 5-foot-8 frame. I have used it now for two weeks and get endless compliments on the bag! I simply love the size and the look of it.”

$495 at Coach

7. This versatile Coach classic

The Cary Crossbody delivers serious '90s style in a small-yet-spacious package.

The Cary Crossbody is a versatile classic that makes a major nod to '90s style. The simple design of soft pebble leather with a zip closure and interior pocket comes with two straps. A shoulder strap leaves the bag with a 7.5-inch drop, whereas a crossbody strap allows a generous 21.5-inch drop. "I love everything about this handbag," writes one reviewer. "My coach handbags are always my go-to. The leather feels and looks luxurious. My other expensive handbags always take a backseat to my Coach."

$295 at Coach

8. This floral-accented Coach shoulder bag

The tea rose turnlock closure adds a pretty accent.

Infuse a little extra spring in your step with the Madison Shoulder Bag in Signature Canvas boasting a lovely floral detail. Inside, you'll find a zippered coin slot and an extra hidden compartment. You can wear it crossbody or draped over your shoulder, thanks to the adjustable brass and leather strap. "This bag is ideal for everyday," one reviewer says. "It's a great size to fit everything you'd need, and ended up being a little bigger than I expected in person. The leather feels so nice and the adjustable strap is versatile and convenient. Can't wait to use this for years—it seems like all my Coach bags hold up really well, so I'm expecting this one to be no different."

$197 at Coach (50% off)

9. This day-to-night Coach clutch

The Kira Crossbody is fashionable and functional at the same time.

The elegant and timeless styling of the Kira Crossbody is designed for versatility and utility at the same time. The bag, which can be worn with a detachable wrist strap or a longer crossbody strap, is available in black pebble leather and has a compact interior with credit card slots and a zip closure. With 4.3 stars and 65 reviews, this is a Coach favorite. One reviewer raves, "It's the perfect size to use as my new everyday bag."

$195 at Coach

10. This sleek black Coach bag

Channel classic coach heritage with the Kip Turnlock Crossbody.

There's perhaps no other bag on this list that speaks to Coach's long history as a leader in handbag design quite like the Kip Turnlock Crossbody, which is part of the Coach Originals collection. A resurrected design from the Coach archive, the compact design features a chic top handle and a longer crossbody strap. The turnlock closure is a Coach signature, and it's easy to see why. "I just purchased this bag and it is the perfect size for what I was looking for," one fan writes. "I'm a fan of old movies and in so many of them the women carry these adorable top handle mini bags. This one is so cute and reminds me of those vintages bags."

$150 at Coach (40% off)

11. This roomy Coach carryall

There's always more space in the Coach Field Tote.

If the medium-sized color blocked tote above doesn't fit your daily essentials, consider the Field Tote 40 with Coach Badge. Cut with more generous proportions, the tote is roomy enough to fit everything you need for a work day—or even an overnight stay. The attached handles, made of soft calf leather, feature a 6-inch drop, or you can use the detachable longer strap for shoulder or crossbody styles. The Field Tote 40 is available in three colors. One reviewer raves, "This tote is stunning! Great quality, lightweight, roomy, posh. This bag has gotten so many compliments."

$650 at Coach

12. This bold Coach belt bag

Compact yet big on style, the Belt Bag is a Coach mainstay.

Whether slung around your waist, across your body or over your shoulder, belt bags are very on-trend right now. Coach's Belt Bag in Signature Canvas gives off a streetwear vibe with its brass, tan and rust canvas and adjustable leather strap. It contains an inside pocket that's big enough for your phone, a full-sized wallet and other daily essentials. Pack this versatile bag for your next trip. “This bag fits me just right on the hip or across my chest,” one fan raves. “It's the perfect size and shape and goes with everything.”

$195 at Coach

13. This nostalgic Coach shoulder bag

The '70s are back with the Soft Tabby Multi Crossbody.

Modeled after an iconic Coach design from the 1970s, the Soft Tabby Multi Crossbody brings big style in a small package. Seen here with its top handle with a 3-inch drop, the bag also comes with a detachable crossbody strap that allows for a 25-inch drop. The Soft Tabby is available in two vibrant hues: an eye-catching sport red and a timeless blue fin. "Very spacious and sleek," one person gushes. "perfect to wear as a crossbody or elevate it and carry it by the top handle!"

$495 at Coach

14. This trendy Coach bestseller

Coach's signature jacquard makes this take on the Rogue 25 a no-brainer.

One of Coach's most popular styles, the Rogue 25 in Signature Textile Jacquard is designed for everyday use. Sport this classic with it's top handles, a longer strap that allows for an 11.5-inch shoulder bag drop, or an even more generous crossbody strap. One reviewer raves, "this bag is on a level of its own! So well made and very stylish. Picture do it no justice. So very roomy inside but still compact. The versatility of the bag makes me feel like I have three new bags in one!"

$675 at Coach

15. This elegant vintage Coach bag

The Rogue 25 is also available in leather options, like this stunning black version.

The Rogue 25 doesn't only come in a jacquard weave, but the classic leather version really proves that this bag is intended to transcend both trends and time. As part of the brand’s Forever Collection, the soft and buttery leather bag becomes “even more beautiful with age,” according to the company. It features two open compartments, a detachable strap and 3.75-inch top handle and a luxurious suede interior. “I have been on the hunt for the perfect purse for a long time," one person says. "This one hits the mark! The leather is luxurious, the handles are long enough to be comfortable on the forearm and the wide crossbody strap is the perfect width.”

$650 at Coach

Shop Coach purses

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 Best Coach bags: Shop totes, crossbody bags, clutches and more