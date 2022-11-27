15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time.

This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time high inflation. According to a recent survey conducted by Nationwide’s eighth annual Advisor Authority, only 39% of investors are optimistic about their 12-month financial outlook, and 54% of investors expect further market volatility during the same period. According to analysts, investors should focus on dividend stocks because these securities have historically performed well during previous inflationary periods.

Amy Arnott, a portfolio strategist of Morningstar, recently spoke to her financial services company about the importance of dividend stocks. She asserted that in six recessionary periods going back to 1980, dividend stocks outperformed the broader market in three of those periods. Similarly, Morningstar’s editorial director David Harrell also talked about the performance of dividend stocks this year with the same channel. He mentioned that dividend stocks are outperforming the broader market this year with a performance differential of 17 percentage points, which is significant. He further mentioned that even in the high-interest rate periods during the 1970s, dividend payers outperformed the broader market.

When it comes to dividend stocks, investors often prefer companies that have strong histories of raising their dividends. According to Morgan Stanley, investing in companies that consistently grow their dividends can contribute to portfolio returns for the long term, especially during a turbulent market. The report also mentioned that dividend stocks are at their best when inflation is above normal levels but is starting to fall, like the situation we are seeing today. Some of the popular dividend stocks among investors include AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

In this article, we will further analyze the best dividend stocks of all time.

Our Methodology:

The dividend stocks mentioned below have been paying dividends to shareholders for over 75 years. We analyzed these companies through their balance sheets and overall financial health to determine their dividend stability. The stocks are ranked according to their dividend yields, as of November 25.

15. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 1.07%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is an American multinational pharmaceutical company that has operations in 18 countries around the world and sells its products in over 125 countries. In November, Berenberg raised its price target on the stock to $375 with a Buy rating on the shares, appreciating the company's strong underlying performance despite the current market situation.

In Q3 2022, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reported revenue of $6.94 billion, which showed a 2.5% growth from the same period last year. The company expects its revenue to fall between $28.5 billion to $29 billion in FY22. Moreover, it expects to spend between $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion on Research and Development.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as the company has been making consistent dividend payments since 1885 and has raised its payouts for eight consecutive years. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share for a dividend yield of 1.07%, as of November 25. Its long dividend streak makes it a good investment option alongside other dividend stocks like AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

As of the close of Q3 2022, 75 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), growing from 70 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a collective value of over $5.4 billion. With nearly 4 million shares, Fisher Asset Management was the company's leading stakeholder.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“In the U.S., we initiated a position in pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as it brings out new drug candidates for diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. New drugs impact diabetes but have also demonstrated significant weight loss for patients who are overweight and have other co-morbidity issues as a result. Lilly is one of the two key players in diabetes care and we believe the potential market opportunity is much higher than the consensus forecasts as we are seeing evidence of accelerating adoption.”

14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 1.33%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of household, healthcare, and global consumer products. The company has been making consistent dividend payments for the past 121 years and has raised its payouts for 26 years in a row. This makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. As of November 25, the stock has a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Argus upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Buy in November as the company is in the progress to resolve its supply chain and production issues. Moreover, the firm also appreciated the company's market share gains for its current valuations.

In the third quarter of 2022, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) reported a 1% growth in its revenue at $1.32 billion. In the first nine months of the year, the company generated $534 million in operating cash flow and had over $437.6 million in cash. Its total assets amounted to over $8.2 billion at the end of September.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was a popular buy among hedge funds in Q3 2022, as 40 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in the company, up from 32 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $1.28 billion.

13. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 1.54%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is one of the world's largest insurance companies. It provides commercial and personal property casualty insurance and has operations in over 54 countries. In Q3 2022, the company reported net premiums of $11.54 billion, which showed a 15.4% growth from the same period last year. Its operating cash flow for the quarter came in at $3.43 billion. Moreover, it returned $346 million in dividends to shareholders during the quarter, coming through as one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 29 years and has paid regular dividends to shareholders since 1902. It currently offers a per-share dividend of $0.83 every quarter and has a dividend yield of 1.54%, as of November 25.

Citigroup raised its price target on Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to $229 with a Neutral rating on the shares in November. The firm presented a positive outlook on the insurance group due to equity market strength.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 41 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), up from 35 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth nearly $2 billion collectively. Among these hedge funds, Viking Global was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

Aristotle Capital Management mentioned Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Our investment in Chubb began in the fourth quarter of 2015, shortly after ACE Limited announced it would acquire the Chubb Corporation, creating the largest global property and casualty insurance company by underwriting income. During our nearly seven-year holding period, the company’s combination progressed leading to the realization of main catalysts we had identified. These included cost savings, broadened product offerings and an expanded customer base, as well as enhanced distribution capabilities and improved pricing due to scale. In addition, Chubb successfully grew its profitable high-net-worth personal lines. While we still consider Chubb to be a high-quality business, few catalysts remain after what was, in our opinion, a remarkable run of successful business execution. As such, we decided to step aside in favor of what we believe to be a more optimal investment in Blackstone.”

12. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 1.77%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) is one of America's oldest investor-owned public utility companies. It is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as it holds the longest 206-year track record of consecutive payouts. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.1949 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.77%, as of November 25.

In Q3 2022, The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) reported revenue of $15.8 million, which is up 9% from the same period last year. The company's net income for the quarter came in at $5.6 million, up from $4.7 million from the prior-year quarter.

At the end of Q3 2022, 9 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW), up from 7 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a consolidated value of nearly $36 million. Jim Simons and Ken Griffin were some of the company's major stakeholders in Q3.

11. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 1.93%

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is a Georgia-based company that specializes in the distribution of industrial and office products. The company reported a strong cash position in the first nine months of the year. Its operating cash flow for the period came in at $1.2 billion and its free cash flow stood at $1 billion, showing growth from $1 billion and $870 million from the same period last year, respectively. It paid nearly $370 million in dividends to shareholders, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.895 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.93%, as of November 25. The company has raised its payouts for 66 years and has paid regular dividends to shareholders for the past 75 years.

At the end of Q3 2022, 36 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), up from 32 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $474 million. With over 1.4 million shares, Arrowstreet Capital was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.

Carillon Tower Advisers mentioned Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) operates two global distribution businesses, one focused on automotive replacement parts and the other focused on industrial replacement parts. Both businesses experienced strong same store sales growth and margin expansion in the prior quarter, as demand continued to rebound from pandemic lows.”

10. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 2.09%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is an Ireland-based multinational company that specializes in fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings. The company is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as it has been paying consistent dividends to shareholders since 1887. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share for a dividend yield of 2.09%, as recorded on November 25.

In fiscal Q4 2022, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reported revenue of $6.73 billion, which saw a 5.3% growth from the same period last year. The company's operating cash flow for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion and it generated $1 billion in free cash flow.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) impressed Street analysts with its latest quarterly earnings and its improving fundamentals. Both RBC Capital and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock in November to $66 and $64, respectively.

As per Insider Monkey's Q3 2022 database, 37 hedge funds owned stakes in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI), up from 33 in the preceding quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at over $1.3 billion.

Aristotle Capital mentioned Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“As investors since the fourth quarter of 2017, we have enjoyed a front-row view of the large transformation that has taken place at Johnson Controls. Once a multi-industrial corporation, the company successfully turned itself into a pure-play buildings solutions and technology provider. Catalysts we previously identified for Johnson Controls included synergies following its merger with Tyco International, which provides fire safety and building security products, as well as benefits from its separation of non-building-focused businesses, such as automotive seating and batteries. With all catalysts in sight now nearing completion, and Johnson Controls now a better business for it – with higher recurring revenues and lower capital intensity – we decided to exit our investment to help fund the purchases of Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy.”

9. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 2.24%

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is an American food processing company that specializes in the packaging of food. The company also sells a wide range of food products around the world. Argus maintained a Buy rating on the stock in September with a $53 price target, highlighting the company's record sales. The firm also appreciated its clean balance sheet and dividend growth history.

On November 21, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) declared a 5.8% growth in its quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share. This marked the company's 57th consecutive year of dividend growth. Moreover, it has been making regular dividend payments to shareholders since it went public in 1928, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. As of November 25, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) reported a solid cash position in fiscal Q3 2022. The company's operating cash flow for the quarter amounted to $186 million, up 143% from the same period last year. It reported over $850.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

At the end of September 2022, 29 hedge funds owned investments in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), up from 27 in the previous quarter, as per Insider Monkey’s database. The stakes owned by these hedge funds have a total value of over $455.8 million. Renaissance Technologies was the company’s largest stakeholder in Q3.

8. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 2.45%

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is a New York-based multinational consumer goods company that distributes and produces various related products. The company has paid regular dividends to shareholders since 1895 and raised its payouts straight for 60 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.45%, as recorded on November 25.

During the third quarter of 2022, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in dividends, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

In November, Wolfe Research initiated its coverage of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) with a Peer Perform rating, appreciating the company's significant international exposure. The firm also mentioned that some of the company's services have also improved this year.

At the end of Q3 2022, 57 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey presented a bullish stance on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), up from 55 a quarter earlier. The collective value of stakes owned by these hedge funds is over $4 billion.

Third Point mentioned Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) in its recently-published Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Third Point recently acquired a significant position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The investment fits several important criteria in the current investment environment. First, the business is defensive and has significant pricing power in inflationary conditions. Second, there is meaningful hidden value in the company’s Hill’s Pet Nutrition business, which we believe would command a premium multiple if separated from Colgate’s consumer assets. Third, there is a favorable industry backdrop in consumer health, with new entrants via spin-offs and potential for consolidation. Finally, the current valuation is attractive both because earnings growth is poised to inflect higher, and because shareholders are paying very little for the optionality around Hill’s or Colgate’s ability to participate in further consolidation in the consumer health sector. Colgate has a strong portfolio of brands and operates across four categories that should perform well across most economic conditions: oral care, home care, personal care, and pet nutrition. Although Colgate has delivered organic sales growth of 5-6% over the past few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, and the stock has become a perennial underperformer. Foreign exchange headwinds have pressured reported results. Business reinvestment, supply chain disruption, and inflationary pressures have weighed heavily on margins; those headwinds are now reversing. Stepped up investments in demand generation, product innovation, and digital capabilities are starting to pay off. Global supply chain bottlenecks are easing and product availability on the shelf is improving. And, most importantly, raw material, transportation, and wage pressures are stabilizing, and even reversing in some areas, at the same time additional pricing takes effect. Taken together, the stage is set for Colgate to deliver several years of outsized earnings growth, as sales continue to increase, foreign exchange movements are annualized, and margins finally recover…” (Click here to view the full text)

7. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 2.49%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is an American multinational consumer goods company. The company is one the strongest dividend players in the market with a solid cash flow productivity. In the third quarter of 2022, its free cash flow productivity stood at 86%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been paying dividends consistently for the past 132 years and has raised its payouts for 66 years in a row. The company's strong dividend history makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. It currently offers $0.9133 per share in quarterly dividends and has a dividend yield of 2.49%, as of November 25.

In November, Jefferies raised its price target on The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to $164 with a Buy rating on the shares. The firm mentioned that the company has remained a core holding and also highlighted its 'winning strategy' across its businesses.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 69 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), down from 71 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $4.08 billion.

6. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dividend Yield as of November 25: 2.61%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is a Minnesota-based multinational food processing company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated its coverage of the stock in November with an Outperform rating and a $90 price target. The firm gave a positive view of the food processing companies, mentioning that they have broadly outperformed the broader market during downturns.

On November 14, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, in line with its previous dividend. The company has been making consistent dividend payments for the past 124 years, coming through as one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock's dividend yield on November 25 came in at 2.61%.

Due to the company's strong dividend history, it can be added to dividend portfolios, alongside AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) grew to 40 in Q3 2022, from 35 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $933.6 million.

Here is what Chartwell Investment Partners had to say about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“In the Dividend Equity accounts, the three best performers in Q2 includes General Mills (NYSE:GIS, 3.2%), up 12.2%. General Mills benefitted from the combination of being in a very defensive industry as well as demonstrating solid business momentum; margins have been particularly impressive, following price increases.”

