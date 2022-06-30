15 Best Fourth of July Sales on Home, Tech & Clothing

FatCamera / Getty Images

Humans cannot live on barbeque alone. We respect that the Fourth of July is synonymous with grilling, but there are SO MANY deals on products this weekend you might just have to leave the smoky sanctity of your backyard and get in on the shopping action. Or you can order online while eating ribs. If you mess up your phone, this weekend is the perfect time for an upgrade.

With money being so tight, some serious savings can be found on a wide variety of products this Fourth of July weekend, especially on big items like appliances and tech equipment. Sharp shoppers will be able to get great discounts on essentials like clothing and eyewear too.

Here is a selection of home, tech and clothing product deals to check out on the Fourth of July long weekend.

Spruce Up Your Home, Inside and Out

Bed Bath and Beyond: Celebrate with savings at BB&B’s Fourth of July Sale. Deals of up to 50% off kitchen, bedding, bath, outdoor, dining and furniture items are available this weekend (and beyond).

Lowe’s: Save up to 30% on power tools and as much as 40% on patio furniture at Lowe’s during the 4th of July weekend. deals on lawn and garden products, storage solutions, appliances, tools and more.

Target: Target’s Red Hot Savings Event ends on the fourth, so you only have a few days to save on a wide variety of products throughout the store, including savings up to 30% off on outdoor furniture and décor, 50% off on toys and 20% off Sun Squad pool floats and beach towels. There are also a few online-only exclusives on items like furniture and lighting (up to 30% off).

Walmart: Walmart’s fourth of July discounts can be found across all product categories at all locations. Roll back the savings on outdoor furniture, kitchen tools and appliances, and home goods.

Wayfair: Get up to 60% off selected items at Wayfair’s Fourth of July Sale, plus 40%-50% off outdoor, kitchen and bathroom upgrades and 50% off or more on bedroom, entertainment and outdoor furniture.

Get Tech Savvy

Amazon: Even though the wildly popular Amazon Prime Day is on July 12-13, that doesn’t stop the e-commerce giant from hitching its wagon to Fourth of July fun and games. Amazon has deals all the time and puts different things on a discount for specific holidays. So, you’ll see tons of America-themed apparel on sale through its site right now, but look closer to discover great deals on things like smaller electronics.

Best Buy: When you’re not checking out clearance sale items and kitchen appliance discounts, some of the amazing July Fourth tech deals at Best Buy include ASUS 11.6″ laptops for $110 (original price $230), JBL wireless, noise-canceling headphones for $150 (original price $200), Hisense 2.1-channel soundbars with wireless subwoofer for $150 (original price $280) and HP Pavilion 24″ touch-screen all-in-one monitors for $950 (original price $1.050).

HP: For the fourth, you can save up to 70% on select HP products and have them shipped free, storewide. Plus, customers spending more than $599 can use code HPBBQ5 and get an extra 5% off laptops, monitors and printers. If you spend more than $1,099, use code HPBBQ10 to receive an additional 10% off select products.

iRobot: No deals specific to Independence Day from iRobot, but free shipping is available when you purchase any iRobot product — robot vacuums, mops and air purifiers — for $29.99 or more right now. The perfect cleaner-upper for your post-Fourth party.

Samsung: The Fourth of July Summer Sale at Samsung runs from June 27 to July 13 and has huge deals on appliances (up to $1,550 off select refrigerators, $1,100 off washer and dryer sets), plus featured offers on Galaxy phones and watches, QLED TVs, Odyssey Gaming monitors and more.

Fashionable Deals on Clothing and Eyewear

Anthropologie: Cue the fireworks, cue the celebration! Get an extra 50% off all final sale items for a limited time at Anthropologie. There are deals throughout the store on all categories this weekend.

Eddie Bauer: Get 50% off tons of items in Eddie Bauer’s Summer Shop, including UPF Guide Shirts, graphic tees and Hemplify shorts. Take an extra 50% off clearance by using the code CAMPING50.

Glasses USA: Great eyewear deals can be had at Glasses USA. Enter code USA60 to save as much as 60% off select frames or use discount code DESIGNER40 to get up to 40% off on designer frames. When you sign up for email updates, you can save up to 65% on your first frame. Free shipping is on too!

JCPenney: JC Penney’s Fourth of July Sale includes 50% off select “patriotic picks” for the whole family, 25% off items with coupons and up to $30 in bonus rewards for Rewards Members through July 4. Cheers to the U-S-Yay indeed!

Nordstrom Rack: Nordstrom’s off-price retail division has 4th of July deals on everything from summer wardrobe essentials to travel necessities. Known for its everyday mark-downs, this weekend will feature even more chances to save on dresses, jeans, tops, sandal, bags and more.

