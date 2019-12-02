The 15 best gifts of 2019 on sale for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is famously one of the best days to save on your holiday shopping. But with so many discounts and deals, it can be hard to know what to buy and where to buy it from. To help you find the perfect present for everyone on your list before the day is over, here are the 15 best gifts you can get on sale right now, from the cult-favorite Instant Pot to the ever-popular AirPods.

1. Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)

Chances are high that an Amazon Echo is on your holiday shopping list. While we love the Dot and the Show just as much as the next person, the 3rd-Generation Echo is the real star of the show. It has amazing sound quality and uses far-field voice recognition so you can even talk to Alexa from another room.

2. Apple Airpods

If you aren't on the AirPods bandwagon yet, now might be a great time to jump on while the iconic white earbuds are on sale. Our experts dubbed them the best wireless earbuds of the year because of their incredible sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life.

3. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

The only thing worse than vacuuming is listening to said vacuum's deafening roar. Fortunately, this robot vacuum solves both of those problems. It's our top-rated robot vacuum because it picked up the most dirt per run during our tests and was so quiet, it didn't even interrupt our conversations.

4. Instant Pot Ultra

We can't stop talking about the Instant Pot—it's just that good. Of all the models we tested, we like the Ultra the best. With 10 different cook settings (from slow cooking to steaming to pressure cooking), it has everything you or your giftee needs to whip up a healthy homemade meal in minutes instead of hours.

5. Gravity Blanket

Gravity blankets are having a moment this year—and for good reason. The popular weighted blanket is super soft to the touch thanks to its velvety cover and it provides just the right amount of pressure (not too heavy, not too light) to curl up under.

