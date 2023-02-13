15 Best Items To Buy In Bulk at Amazon This February

BrandonKleinVideo / Shutterstock.com

It’s one of the most convenient ways to shop, but buying in bulk on Amazon can also help you save money this month. The online retailer offers large quantities of many of your favorite products — and its in-house brand equivalents — for less than the big-box stores you usually shop at.

From deals on bulk items for February holidays, cold-weather comforts and household essentials, you can save big by stocking up. Of course, Amazon doesn’t have the best prices for all items, so be sure to comparison shop before putting a supersized container of anything in your cart.

Ready to start saving without having to leave your house? Clear some space in your cabinet, pantry or drawer and purchase these 15 bulk items.

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix

Price: $33.48

When it’s cold outside, you need a two-pack of 30-ounce Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix to warm you up. This exact same bundle is $34.99 at Costco, allowing you to save a bit of your hard-earned money.

The Original Donut Shop Regular, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods

Price: $37.91

Waking up and staying energized on cold, dark winter days can be rough, making this 96-count box of The Original Donut Shop Regular, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods a must. You’ll pay $48.95 at Walmart for the same item, so this Amazon bulk purchase is a steal.

Kleenex Expressions Ultra Soft Facial Tissues

Price: $27.54

Cold and flu season is in full swing, so this 18-box set of 60-count Kleenex Expressions Ultra Soft Facial Tissues — priced at $1.53 per box when broken down individually — on Amazon will come in handy. This is a steal, as one box of 60-count Kleenex Ultra Soft Tissues is $1.69 at Target.

Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts Candy

Price: $29.88

A festive Valentine’s Day treat, this 36-count box of 1.2-ounce Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts Candy is a purchase you won’t regret. Enjoy big savings, as one individual Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Heart is $1.49 at Walgreens — 36 would cost $53.64.

Amazon Basics Reclosable Sandwich Bags

Price: $8.02

A household essential, Amazon Basics Reclosable Sandwich bags come in a 300-count box, ensuring you won’t run out quickly. By comparison, a 300-count box of Ziploc Brand Sandwich Bags With Grip ‘n Seal Technology is $11.34 at Walmart.

Tampax Radiant Tampons

Price: $23.77

Get more and save more when you buy the 112-count box of Tampax Radiant Tampons, offering an assortment of regular, super and super plus-absorbency. It’s quite a steal — if you purchase a 28-count variety at Walgreens, you’ll pay $11.49, which would cost $45.96 for four boxes that add up to 112 tampons.

Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters for Water Pitchers

Price: $14.71

Keep your drinking water safe on a budget with this three-pack of Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters for Water Pitchers. Opting for name brand will cost you $18.99 for a pack of three Brita Replacement Water Filters for Brita Water Pitchers and Dispensers.

Mini Puzzle Cubes

Price: $19.99

Ideal as a birthday party favor, you can get a 30-pack of Mini Puzzle cubes on Amazon. Oriental Trading Company also sells a similar product — Bright Mini Puzzle Cubes — but a 12-piece set costs $10.99. Therefore, you’ll pay around $0.67 per cube on Amazon and approximately $0.92 per cube at Oriental Trading Company.

Amazon Basics Cotton Rounds

Price: $9.55

Multipurpose and highly essential, stock your bathroom cabinet with this six-pack of 100-count Amazon Basics Cotton Rounds. If you opt to shop at Target, you’ll pay $2.19 for 100-count Up & Up Basic Cotton Rounds Nail Polish and Makeup Remover Pads — totaling $13.14 for six packs.

Lip Balm Gift Set by Naturistick, Assorted Flavors

Price: $39.99

Avoid getting chapped lips this winter by purchasing a 36-pack of Naturistick Lip Balm, featuring 100% natural ingredients on Amazon — essentially $1.11 per tube. In contrast, a four-pack of Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm costs $10.47 at Walmart, which breaks down to $2.62 each.

Amazon Basics Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers

Price: $11.65

If you need a lot of them, you can’t beat this deal on a 24-pack of black Amazon Basics Fine Point Tip Permanent Markers. A similar product, a 12-pack of black Sharpie Permanent Markers, costs $11.99 at Staples.

Play-Doh Handout Non-Toxic Modeling Compound

Price: $14.31

A great party favor, school supply or handy activity to have around the house, you can get a 42-count pack of 1-ounce Play-Doh Handout Non-Toxic Modeling Compound on Amazon. In comparison, a Play-Doh Party Bag with 15 one-ounce containers costs $5.99 at Target. The price difference is $0.34 per container on Amazon versus $0.40 per container at Target.

Amazon Basics Unscented Standard Dog Poop Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip

Price: $19.79

If you have a dog, purchasing 60 rolls — 900 bags — of Amazon Basics Unscented Standard Dog Poop Bags With Dispenser and Leash Clip is a steal at just $0.02 per roll. For example, a 240-count set of Only Natural Pet Tear-Resistant Poop Bags costs $19.99 at PetSmart — i.e. $0.08 per bag.

3D Faux Mink Lashes Wholesale Lashes

Price: $23.99

Save money on glam by adding this 30-pack of 3D Faux Mink Lashes to your Amazon cart — which will cost you just $0.80 per lash. Alternately, Ulta sells an eight-pack of Ardell 3D Faux Mink Lashes for $17.99, which costs much more at $2.25 per lash.

Quaker Chewy Lower Sugar Granola Bars, Chocolate Chip

Price: $15.67

A satisfying snack, the per-bar price of this 58-count box of Quaker Chewy Lower Sugar Granola Bars in a chocolate chip flavor is just $0.27. In comparison, an eight-count box of this same product is $2.52 at Walmart, working out to around $0.32 per bar.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Items To Buy In Bulk at Amazon This February