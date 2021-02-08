The 15 best memes about The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show
The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.
The 30-year-old Canadian sang a medley of his biggest hits, including "Blinding Lights."
Fans joked about the aesthetics of his performance on Twitter, especially a trippy funhouse scene.
The Weeknd headlined the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show with a medley of his biggest songs, from his 2011 debut "House of Balloons" to hits from 2020's "After Hours."
The 30-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, appeared in a suspended car wearing a sequined version of his signature red blazer. He moved to a stage set up in the stands, migrated through a funhouse-style set, and mounted a massive finale on the field surrounded by look-alike dancers.
Fans gushed about his performance online, though many joked about its dizzying aesthetic.
Insider rounded up the 15 best memes about The Weeknd's halftime show below.
Watch the full performance below.
