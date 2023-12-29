Here are the 15 best Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Yelp

Fresh chips and salsa. Queso, tacos and tequila. Authentic and delicious Mexican cuisine never disappoints.

However, with so many great Mexican restaurants in Columbus, choosing one as a favorite may be difficult.

Here is a list of the 10 top-rated Mexican restaurants in Columbus, according to Yelp. A few of the ratings have changed since our look at the list in July. Fiesta, Vallarta, Tia Rosa, Monterrey and La Huerta are the newest additions to the list.

2911 Airport Thruway, Columbus

Rating: 3.8/ 5 stars

Review: “Been here a few times, every time has been great,” said Michael F.

Favorites on the menu: Choriqueso appetizer, El Potrillo special and the fajitas Veracruzanas

4403 17th Ave., Columbus

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Review: “Me and my wife are in town and decided to try one of the local restaurants for dinner. We love traditional Mexican food and given the many 5-star reviews, it was a no-brainer. The food was insanely good and the whole staff was super helpful and very friendly. All of the front house staff spoke fluent Spanish and English, and did their best to make us feel at home. You can’t beat the price either, we both filled our plates and got drinks, and our total was only $15. Phenomenal service by such an amazing team. Try it out for yourself and you’ll see why there are so many raving about it,” said Caleb.

Favorites on the menu: tacos, nachos, chicken fajitas and enchiladas

3305 Victoria Drive, Columbus

Rating: 4.2/5 stars

Review: “This place is a hidden gem. It’s located in the back of a supermarket so you will have to do some digging for it. We came in on a Tuesday evening and it wasn’t busy at all. Our server didn’t understand much English but she was very sweet and accommodating. We ordered tacos, short ribs and fajitas. The servings are huge for the price. It was definitely one of the most authentic Mexican foods I’ve ever had,” wrote Anna.

Favorites on the menu: horchata, chips and salsa, tacos and carnitas

6517 Kitten Lake Drive, Midland

Rating: 3.9/5 stars

Review: “Food and service were amazing. I was tipsy after one large Patron margarita. I had the Mexican plate, which was delicious, and my husband really enjoyed his steak burrito verde. Our server was on top of everything. The place was packed tonight and we fully expected subpar service, but instead received great service, food and drinks. We will definitely be going back and would recommend it to anyone,” said Rose.

Favorites on the menu: margaritas, chimichanga, chicken quesadilla and street tacos

1694 Whittlesey Road, Columbus

Rating: 3.8/5

Review: “Perfecto! Everything was delicious from the thin, crispy chips and salsa to the beef enchilada, burrito, rice and beans! Best Mexican food with lots of flavor in Columbus,” said Heather A.

Favorites on the menu: Nachos machos, tostada, tamales

The tasty concept of Pure taqueria is headed for Columbus, with a location planned near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Cooper Creek Road. --

8186 Veterans Parkway, Columbus

Rating: 3.8/5 stars

Review: “My daughter and son-in-law recommended this restaurant for my birthday. Being from California, I’d like to say this place did not disappoint. Birria tacos (lamb), strawberry skinny margarita, and calamari appetizer — wow wow wow! Will definitely come back,” said Jean.

Favorites on the menu: margaritas, jalapeño mac and cheese, and fried shrimp tacos

4475 Warm Springs Road, Columbus

Rating: 4.2/5 stars

Review: “This is a newish place and from the second I walked it I knew we would not regret it. The restaurant prides itself on its authenticity and quality. We had the pleasure of meeting the owner who was very knowledgeable in the tequila selection. He even generously offered us a quick comparison tasting of their top shelf selection! I would highly recommend the skinny margarita, it was made with freshly squeezed fruit juice,” said Keval P. “ome here if you want to enjoy an authentic Mexican meal with excellent service.”

Favorites on the menu: homemade tortillas, menudo, birria and pozole

1671 S. Lumpkin Road, Columbus

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

Review: “Great food good price. I do appreciate the service and how quaint this little places in Super a Authentic,” said George A.

Favorites on the menu: Queso y chicharron pupusa, asada burrito and pan dulce

6575 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite C, Columbus

Rating: 3.6/5 stars

Review: “This is hands down my favorite place in Columbus. Reliable and always delicious. The margaritas are always perfect. The service is always the same (perfection, just enough checking on you without being in your face). Have never had anything bad on the menu, always quick and reliable,” said Sarah.

Favorites on the menu: fajita chicken nachos, chimichanga, vegetarian fajitas and chicken soup

4917 Hamilton Road, Columbus

Rating: 4/5 stars

Review: “Tacos were fresh and delicious. Tried the asada, carnitas, and pastor; all were flavorful and filled with a decent amount of meat. If you love tacos and are looking for a quick fix, I would definitely recommend this spot,” wrote Anthony.

Favorites on the menu: birria tacos, burritos and Cuban plate

2151 Fort Benning Road, Columbus

Rating: 3.9/5

Review: “The food is great! Prompt service and food delivery! Their salsa is amazing and the prices are fair and affordable,” said Laurel T.

Favorites on the menu: chicken enchilada combo plate, torta ahogada and carne arrachera

3033 Manchester Expressway, Columbus

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Review: “Best Mexican we’ve had to date. Very reasonable price for the quantity of food. Best (and strongest) margaritas we’ve had. Highly recommend getting it Texas style. The food is always very consistent as well,” said Nicole.

Favorites on the menu: vegan and vegetarian options, salsa and guacamole

4101 Hamilton Road, Columbus

Rating: 4.3/5 stars

Review: “This place has everything you need for all your Latin cravings. One of the greatest things about this place is that you can shop for all your products so you can go home and make a homemade meal or you can sit down and eat one of the very authentic food choices. I had their soup (also known as Menudo), it was delicious. Their tacos are delicious, the nachos are delicious, their Carne Asada is delicious. I mean should I go on?” said Carla.

Favorites on the menu: soup, guacamole, tacos and chorizo quesadilla.

1649 Elvan Ave., Columbus

Rating: 4/5 stars

Review: “Ft Benning Visitors: stop here for authentic street tacos. We drove by this taco stand several times and after a long day of shopping and eating at chain restaurants and BBQ, and we were ready for a change. Street tacos at their best–we ordered four different meat tacos and they were as good as any we get back home in California. I would recommend this little stand to anyone who loves a good street taco. Everything is prepared to order, so it takes a few minutes, but worth every minute. Don’t forget the cooler with all the sides,” said Kel.

Favorites on the menu: street tacos, quesadillas and burritos.

3747 Macon Road, Columbus

Rating: 3.3/5 stars

Review: “I love this place. My favorite restaurant in all of Columbus. They have the strongest margaritas and the prices are affordable. The service is great. Zero complaints,” said Jenny.

Favorites on the menu: taco salad, guacamole, nachos and quesadillas.