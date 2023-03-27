The 15 Best Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have a new mom in your life it can feel impossible to find a way to make their lives easier as they deal with a lack of sleep, around-the-clock baby-caring duties and never-ending dirty diapers, in addition to all of the normal stressors of daily life.

Thankfully, there are more products than ever before designed to make a new mom’s life a little bit easier. From Hatch’s popular sound machine to Bugaboo’s luxurious stroller, here are the best gifts for new moms to to buy this Mother’s Day. And if the new mom in your life already has everything they need for their new tot, then check out this list of all the other best Mother’s Day gifts to buy this year — for every category of mom in your life.

Hatch Baby Sound Machine

Hatch is the best baby sound machine on the market, offering soothing white noise, a customizable night light and a time-to-rise feature in its sleek build — all of which can be controlled from a phone.

Buy: Hatch Rest+ 1st Gen Baby Sound Machine $89.99

Breast Pump

Haakaa’s manual breast pump is the best option for new moms because of its uncomplicated design. The manual silicone pump, which is hands-free and easy to clean, is a great alternative to an electric pump when they’re short for time.

Buy: haakaa Manual Breast Pump for Breastfeeding 4oz/100ml $12.94

Black May Crossover Nursing Bra

A new mom can never have too many nursing bras, which are perfect for feeding on the go. This one from Girlfriend Collective is designed with an ultra-supportive crossover back and made out of soft, stretchy material and fluctuating cup sizes — and it’s made out of sustainable materials to boot.

Black May Crossover Nursing Bra $48 Buy Now

Waffle Robe

Moms rarely get to enjoy a long, slow shower but you can help enhance their “me time” with Parachute’s bestselling waffle robe, whose soft texture and elegant design is inspired by the world’ most luxurious spas.

Parachute Waffle Robe $129 Buy Now

Coterie The Diaper

The Coterie is every new mom’s dream brand, with a lineup of luxurious and genius diapers that are designed for better sleep and liquid absorption. Their diapers boast 70% more liquid capacity, 4x faster absorbency and 3x drying power compared to other diapers on the market, making their higher price point worth every penny.

Coterie The Diaper $90/Month Buy Now

L.L Bean Boat and Tote

No one has more things to carry around then a new mom, who has to worry about diapers and milk bottles and breast pumps all while keeping one hand free to carry their tot. This L.L Bean tote will make their lives just a little bit easier, thanks to its roomy main compartment and handy zip-top.

Boat and Tote Zip-Top $44.95 Buy Now

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

Olaplex’s bond-repairing formula is so good it got its own profile in the New York Times. The No. 6 Bond Smoother is one of the brand’s top-selling products, infused with bond building technology to strengthen and protect hair from everyday damage, and can be particularly helpful for new moms dealing with thinning hair that can occur post-pregnancy.

Buy: Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment $30.00

Theragun Mini

New moms can be in as much need of a muscle soother as high-powered athletes. The Theragun massage gun is one of the most recommended tools by top trainers, including Hollywood fitness trainer Magnus Lygdback who says the Theragun is his “go-to tool for recovery.”

Lygdback told Variety last year about the Theragun: “They’re always one and two steps in front of everyone else. They’re doing research on it, they’re actually paying for research to see how different types of vibrations will treat people differently. They’re definitely by far the best. I have all of them.”

Buy: Theragun Mini 2.0 $199.00

Bugaboo Fox 3 Bassinet and Seat Stroller (25% Off)

Anyone with a baby knows that a Bugaboo stroller is elite. The Hollywood-loved Fox 3 edition is one of the brand’s most popular styles, designed for both toddlers and newborns like. Plus, Bugaboo gives back to Baby2Baby, an organization providing children living in poverty with basic essentials.

Bugaboo Fox 3 Bassinet and Seat Stroller $1,349 $1,011.75 Buy Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajamas

A good night’s sleep is of utmost importance to any new mom and a luxe pair of pajamas is one of the best ways to ensure an ultra-comfortable few horus of shut eye (even if they do have to deal with a few middle-of-the-night interruptions). This pair from Cozy Earth is made out of a breathable soft stretch-knit that feels degrees cooler than cotton. Plus, like all of Cozy Earth’s products, it’s made out of entirely sustainable materials. Check out more eco-friendly products to gift this year here.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit $190 Buy Now

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription

Coffee might be the only salve for a sleep-deprived new mom. Blue Bottle, known for treating coffee as high art, road the rising wave of artisanal coffee. Their subscription service options are almost as extensive as their menu, offering deliveries for Single Origin, Blend, Espresso, cold brew and decaf. If the mom in your life isn’t familiar with all of Blue Bottle’s blends, worry not: they can take their extensive quiz to get suggestions and subscribe from there.

Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription $15/Month Buy Now

Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Tote

Part tote and part diaper bag, this Dagne Dover accessory does (and carries) it all. It can clip to a stroller, has an extra zipper for easy access wipes, and comes with a mini changing mat and extra pouches.

Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Tote $215 Buy Now

Mulberry Silk Eyemask (20% Off)

Help the new mom in your life drown out the stress of her day with this luxurious silk eye mask, which is proven to protect skin and hair from friction damage. Brooklinen’s Mulberry mask is naturally cool to the touch with breathable yet insulating fabric.

Mulberry Silk Eye Mask $29 $23.29 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Anyone who chugs through their work day with a coffee mug in hand will be obsessed with this fun gadget from Ember. The smart mug comes with an extended battery life to keep drinks warm for up to 1.5 hours or all day on the newly redesigned charging coaster. Pair it with the app to set temperatures, control presets and receive notifications. Pair it with a coffee delivery subscription for a more personalized touch.

Buy: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $143.95

Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy (38% Off)

This bathtub caddy brings the spa to the home on the rare occasion she gets a night to herself. Made out of bamboo, this handy adjustable tray has room for a phone, tablet food and wine.

Buy: Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy $36.99

