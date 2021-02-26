15 Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services During the Coronavirus Pandemic

©Freshly / Freshly

Americans nationwide are sheltering in place voluntarily or because they’re mandated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, this may be a problem because they don’t cook. Many restaurants are closed. And going to the supermarket is a hassle due to long wait times outside and face mask requirements.

Save: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

A meal delivery service may be the most convenient way to get lunch or dinner delivered straight to your door. By subscribing, you can avoid some of the most tedious chores you may have to deal with right now — shopping for groceries and cooking. Plus, you may even learn how to prepare a few new healthy dishes.

Keep reading to learn more about the best meal delivery services — and find out whether they’re worth your money.

Last updated: Feb. 26, 2021

Blue Apron

Blue Apron

Blue Apron provides some of the best meal kit delivery kits of fresh and sustainably sourced ingredients in an ice-packed box. You’ll receive easy-to-follow recipe instructions so you can put your meals together in a snap. It offers vegetarian, diabetes-friendly and Weight Watchers-approved kits.

How Much Does Blue Apron Delivery Cost? Starts at $8.99 per serving

Is Blue Apron Delivery Worth It? Blue Apron is worth it simply for the quality of the ingredients provided for the price.

Who Is Blue Apron Best For?

Best for sustainably conscious people who prefer responsibly grown or harvested food

Best for diabetics who are on a strict diet

Skip Blue Apron if you don’t want to cook.

Read More: These 16 New Food Companies Are Changing the Way We Eat

HelloFresh meal kit and ingredients

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh is one of the best prepared meal delivery services. Known for its flexibility, you cancel at any time or skip a week. Plus, there are at least 20 recipes available each week.

How Much Does Hello Fresh Delivery Cost? Starts at $7.49 per serving

Is Hello Fresh Delivery Worth It? If you’d like to add some variety to your weekly menu, Hello Fresh may be worth it.

Who Is Hello Fresh Best For?

Story continues

Best for low-carb keto and paleo diet followers

Best for foodies who enjoy a variety of meals

Skip if you’re in a hurry; meals require 20 to 30 minutes to cook.

Food, Purple Carrot, food subscription

Purple Carrot

If you’re in search of a quality plant-based meal delivery service or would like to vary your diet with a couple of healthy vegetarian days, Purple Carrot is a great choice.

How Much Does Purple Carrot Delivery Cost? Starts at $9.99 per serving

Is Purple Carrot Delivery Worth It? Yes, but only if you’re interested in learning to cook new vegetarian recipes.

Who Is Purple Carrot Best For?

Best for high-protein and gluten-free meals

Best for those looking for an all-day meal plan (breakfast, lunches and snacks available)

May be too pricey for some

Skip if you have a busy household; many meals take more than 30 minutes to prepare and cook.

Veestro

Veestro is one of the best prepared meal delivery services providing organic and vegan ingredients straight to your door. The best part is, all you need to do is heat your meal.

How Much Does Veestro Delivery Cost? Starting at $9.90 per meal, with 30-meals prepaid

Is Veestro Delivery Worth It? If you don’t cook and would like nutritious meals delivered, Veestro is worth it.

Who Is Veestro Best For?

Best for organic options

Best for heat-and-serve options

Skip if you’re on a tight budget because you have to purchase at least 30 meals to get a price break.

Learn About: 25 Cheap Frozen Foods That Are Actually Good for You

Grocery and Meal-Kit Delivery Services Seeing.

Diet-to-Go

If you’re looking for a delicious plan that keeps your diet on track, Diet-to-Go checks all the boxes. You can order three meals a day to cover your breakfast, lunch and dinner — or scale back as you need.

How Much Does Diet-to-Go Delivery Cost? Starts at $12.20 per meal

Is Diet-to-Go Delivery Worth It? Although the diet menu is delicious, it may be too expensive for many on a budget.

Who Is Diet-to-Go Best For?

Best for dieters — meal plans include balanced, vegetarian and keto/low-carb.

Best for foodies; it’s highly rated for taste by Epicurious.

Skip if you’re looking for daily fresh meals because meals are only delivered twice per week.

Skip if you are on a budget that won’t allow for a pricier meal delivery service.

See: Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

Food, Martha & Marley Spoon, food subscription

Martha & Marley Spoon

Martha Stewart’s meal kits give you the option of 22 meals per week delivered straight to your door. You’ll have access to meals for a variety of food restrictions and diets.

How Much Does Martha & Marley Spoon Delivery Cost? The cost is as low as $6.39 per serving, depending on frequency and number of people. Three meals per week for two cost $8.99 per serving.

Is Martha & Marley Spoon Delivery Worth It? If you’re a busy family, receiving a couple of menus per week can take the pressure off your hectic schedule.

Who Is Martha & Marley Spoon Best For?

Best for people with diet restrictions, such as dairy-free or vegan

Best for those who want family-friendly menus

Skip if you don’t want to cook or follow a recipe.

Related: These Female Founders Are Leading Their Companies to New Heights

Dinnerly

Dinnerly advertises itself as unfussy and affordable. Its pricing is half of what many other meal delivery services charge. You can sign up for comfort food delivery boxes for two people or a family of four.

How Much Does Dinnerly Delivery Cost? $4.99 per portion

Is Dinnerly Delivery Worth It? Yes. The food is of better quality than fast food, and you can’t beat the price.

Who Is Dinnerly Best For?

Best for families on a budget

Best for satisfying any home-cooked comfort food cravings

You may want to skip depending on your diet restrictions.

Skip it if you’re not willing to cook.

Sun Basket

Sun Basket is one of the best meal prep services for wholesome, USDA-Certified Organic meal options for busy families or for people who run out of recipe ideas during the week. The service has the widest range of food restriction accommodations, including paleo, diabetes, gluten-free, pescatarian, vegetarian and more.

How Much Does Sun Basket Delivery Cost? Starting at $10.99 per serving

Is Sun Basket Delivery Worth It? If you cook for a family with a variety of diet restrictions, the flexibility Sun Basket provides can make mealtime easier.

Who Is Sun Basket Best For?

Best for both cooks and people who prefer heat-only meal options

Best for individuals looking for breakfast, lunch and dinner meals

Skip it if you’re on a budget that won’t allow for a higher-priced meal service.

Freshly

Freshly is a great alternative to takeout. If you don’t cook, its plans can help you eat healthier and save money on your daily meals.

How Much Does Freshly Delivery Cost? Depending on the frequency, $7.99 to $11.50 per meal

Is Freshly Delivery Worth It? Freshly is best for individuals who use the service frequently (at least 9 to 12 meals per week) to save on the meal price.

Who Is Freshly Best For?

Best for health-conscious eaters looking for freshly prepared meals

Best for busy people — dishes can be microwaved and ready in just three minutes.

Skip it if you like larger portions.

Explore: Extra Grocery Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

woman opening a vegetable delivery box at home, online ordering.

Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest does meal kits differently. You’ll have access to vegan Harvest bowls, smoothies and soups. You can freeze the items until you’re ready.

How Much Does Daily Harvest Delivery Cost? Starts at $5.99 per item

Is Daily Harvest Delivery Worth It? If you’d like to start eating better and would love a good smoothie or a nutritious bowl as a quick snack or meal, Daily Harvest is worth it.

Who Is Daily Harvest Best For?

Best when you’re in a hurry; meals are ready in less than five minutes.

Best for vegans

Skip it if you want variety; limited meal options may be disappointing.

Change of Pace: 10 Easy Meals Under $10 to Try This Weekend

Mother and her son opening parcel with meal kit in their kitchen.

Freshology

Freshology is powered by the meal delivery service Diet-to-Go. You can add some new and healthy meal options to your weekly menu that don’t need any cooking. All you need to do is reheat them and enjoy.

How Much Does Freshology Delivery Cost? Starts at $12.20 per meal for vegetarian options and $13.80 for keto options

Is Freshology Delivery Worth It? Although the convenience factor is high, it may be worth exploring other more affordable meal delivery plans.

Who Is Freshology Best For?

Best for people on a special diet

Best for people who don’t cook

Skip it if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly meal plan.

Save Money: How I Spent $25 for One Week of Groceries

Home Chef

For the widest variety of menu options, Home Chef wins. It’s one of the best meal prep services for sheer variety and affordability. Home Chef offers dozens of dishes from around the world, many of which can be prepared in five minutes to 30 minutes.

How Much Does Home Chef Delivery Cost? Starts at $6.99 per meal

Is Home Chef Delivery Worth It? Home Chef is highly recommended as an affordable, varied meal kit service that’s easy to prepare, regardless of your cooking skills.

Who Is Home Chef Best For?

Best for busy people on a budget

Best for individuals looking for more spice and global cuisine variety

Skip it if you’re looking for dedicated vegan or gluten-free shipments.

Daily meals in boxes.

Home Bistro

Home Bistro touts restaurant-quality meals. Some of the dishes include Mediterranean orange honey shrimp, artichoke-lemon steak with vegetables and chargrilled salmon with honey-roasted carrots.

How Much Does Home Bistro Delivery Cost? Starting at $19.99 per meal

Is Home Bistro Delivery Worth It? Home Bistro meals cost you the same or more than a restaurant dish, even when you commit to a seven or ten pack.

Who Is Home Bistro Best For?

Best for people who occasionally want to splurge and satisfy a craving

Best when you like a variety of enticing menus

Skip it if you’re budget-conscious; individual meals can be expensive, costing $20 to $29 each.

See: 11 Pricey Restaurant Meals You Can Make at Home for Less

Splendid Spoon

Splendid Spoon provides vegan bowls and juices to your door. If you’re detoxing or have decided to go on a juicing diet, Splendid Spoon can help you simplify your meal prep. You’ll get a juice for breakfast, a grain bowl or soup for lunch and a light soup for dinner.

How Much Does Splendid Spoon Delivery Cost? Starts at $9.00 per meal for the three-meal per day plan

Is Splendid Spoon Delivery Worth It? There may be better options worth checking out if the juice, grain bowl and soup plan seems too limiting.

Who Is Splendid Spoon Best For?

Best for light eaters

Good option for an occasional detox

Skip it if you’re not into a menu limited to juice, soups and grain bowls.

Skip it if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck.

Find Out: How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

Gobble

If you’d like to get more cooking practice, but you’re not ready for more advanced dishes, you’ll like Gobble’s simple recipes that can be made in a single pot or pan in just 15 minutes.

How Much Does Gobble Delivery Cost? $11.99 per meal

Is Gobble Delivery Worth It? Gobble is a great option for the occasional days of the week when you’re in the mood to throw together a wholesome meal.

Who Is Gobble Best For?

Best for couples or families who could enjoy a one-pot meal

Good for novice cooks

Skip it if you’re looking for the best deal; meals tend to be pricey when compared with other services.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Prepared Meal Delivery Services During the Coronavirus Pandemic