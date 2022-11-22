15 best stocking stuffers under $20 at Amazon

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon

The holidays are a great time to splurge on massive gaming monitors and flashy smart ovens—but it’s fairly difficult to stuff big-ticket items inside of a holiday stocking, even if those stockings belong to Kevin Durant. Luckily, we've rounded up plenty of fantastic offerings on Amazon that will run you no more than $20, and in many cases, much less.

For inexpensive stocking stuffers in the under $20 category, it’s good to hone in on things friends and family may never buy for themselves. Consider just how many of your favorite products you use on a daily basis cost. We’re willing to bet at least a couple of them cost less than a pair of Alexander Hamiltons. Here are some of our favorite stocking stuffers under $20 available on Amazon right now.

1. For the one who bakes: Lodge Miniature Skillet

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Lodge Miniature Skillet

Pinterest lovers will love a few individually sized cast iron skillets. Lodge makes the best cast iron cookware out there because it lasts a lifetime, comes pre-seasoned, and is always very affordable. These mini Lodge skillets are super cute and the perfect size for a personal brownie or cookie skillets, but also not too heavy for a stocking.

$12 at Amazon

2. For the selfie-obsessed: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.

If they're constantly chasing the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will come in very handy in their stocking. With three light settings, this selfie light ring from QIAYA can brighten up selfies taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, clips to the top of a phone and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse or pocket.

$13 at Amazon

Story continues

3. For the stressed-out friend: Scalp Massager

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Scalp Massager

After the holiday rush, a relaxing scalp massage might be just what they need. This popular gadget is the perfect size for a stocking. With 28 "fingers" to gently massage the head, your giftee will appreciate the pampering gift.

$12 at Amazon

4. For the chocolate lover: Perugina Baci Dark 12-piece Box

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Perugina Baci Dark 12-Piece Box

Perugina Baci truffles are like Ferrero Rocher taken to the Nth degree. Each chocolate comprises a hazelnut atop a mound of velvety gianduja (fancy Nutella) and enrobed in a crisp dark chocolate shell. Fitting the whole box in a stocking may prove difficult, but it does make it easier to share these treats between a few giftees considering every piece is individually wrapped.

$14 at Amazon

5. For the adventurous one: LifeStraw

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: LifeStraw

Campers, hikers and outdoor adventurers are obsessed with the LifeStraw. This straw contains a filter that can remove waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites for up to 1,000 gallons—so you can drink from a stream with it if necessary.

$15 at Amazon

6. For the one obsessed with coffee: Stojo Coffee Cup

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.

Travel mugs are a great way to keep drinks warm while on the go, but if your giftee hates lugging them around, they might appreciate the Stojo, a collapsable coffee cup. It folds up to easily fit in a bag while still maintaining some insulation for your drink when expanded. We tested it and loved how easy it was to use and how many color options there were.

$15 at Amazon

7. For the one who loves to nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.

If they value beauty sleep, they could use a sleep mask to block out light. After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best-contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, no light will sneak in, meaning they'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

$18 at Amazon

8. For the gamer on-the-go: Nintendo Switch Swiss Army Game Card Holder

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Nintendo Switch Swiss Army Game Case

As portable as the device may be, Nintendo Switch game boxes can clog up a backpack or suitcase fairly quickly. These inspired game holders take up no more space than a pencil case, and hold up to eight Switch cartridges. Plus, they're available in Animal Crossing, Mario and Pokemon designs.

$13 at Amazon

9. For the cocktail connoisseur: Beverage chilling stones

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Beverage Chilling Stones

No one wants a warm or watered-down cocktail, and that's where beverage chilling stones come in handy. Made of natural soapstone, they keep drinks icy cold without watering them down, which any cocktail connoisseur will appreciate.

$10 at Amazon

10. For the one with a serious skincare routine: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

For a balanced skincare routine, fans of TruSkin Vitamin C swear by this serum. The formula, which claims to help brighten skin and reduce the look of wrinkles and dark spots, blends vitamin C, vitamin E, botanical hyaluronic acid and witch hazel for a clean formula with no added colors or fragrances.

$20 at Amazon

11. For the eco-conscious one: FinalStraw

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.

The FinalStraw may actually be the last straw they ever need. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring for ultimate portability, making it the best reusable straw we tested, and anyone who's passionate about the environment will appreciate it.

$20 at Amazon

12. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.

Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory that can be popped in or out to create a convenient handle or stand. This makes chatting, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching TikTok videos and anything else you might need your phone for much easier.

$10 at Amazon

13. For the tea drinker: Manatea Silicone Tea Infuser

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon.

If your giftee likes to end their day cozied up with a cup of tea, then they need a good tea infuser. The Manatea is the best tea infuser we've ever tested, and it's pretty cute, too. It fits tight on mugs and doesn't let any leaves slip out, which they'll enjoy while sipping their favorite loose-leaf tea.

$13 at Amazon

14. For the one who goes on long drives: Anker Dual USB Car Charger

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Anker Dual USB Car Charger

If your giftee loves road trips (and uses their phone's navigation to do so), then they need a car charger. Anker's car charger can charge two devices at the same time and comes with gold-plated circuitry to reduce heat. It's compatible with iOS phones and tablets, as well as certain Android device models.

$13 at Amazon

15. For the consummate snacker: Tortuga Caribbean Mexican Vanilla Rum Cake

15 best stocking stuffers under $20 on Amazon: Tortuga Caribbean Mexican Vanilla Run Cake

Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like cake soaked in booze. Tortuga's Mexican Vanilla Rum Cake beats any sickly sweet cookie by a mile, and even though it's small, it's perfect for sharing. It even comes in a charming little hexagonal box.

$11 at Amazon

