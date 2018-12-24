This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Things to Buy on Boxing Day (The Day After Christmas)

The holiday shopping season starts on Thanksgiving and builds to a crescendo that ends on Christmas. Some of the best deals and sales, however, start the following day on Dec. 26 — called Boxing Day in much of the world. A good day-after-Christmas sale can offer shoppers big-time discounts as retailers try to make room for a new year of inventory — but you have to know what to buy. Here are some of the best items you can get for less after Christmas.

Gym Memberships

If you’re making a New Year’s resolution, it’s likely that it has to do with getting in shape — and retailers know it. In preparation for your resolution, you’ll probably want to get back to the gym — which many gyms and fitness centers discount in anticipation. Last year, Planet Fitness offered a special promotion, slashing membership prices to just $1 for the month of January. On Boxing Day, use it as a chance to reach out to your local exercise hot spots and scope out which one will work best for your lifestyle — and your wallet.

“Gym memberships will be favorably priced throughout the month of January,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. “Last year we saw sports and fitness deals from Foot Locker, Champs and Kohl’s.”

Eggnog

Holiday-themed drinks — especially eggnog — are tough to move after Christmas, according to Steve Thomas, chief marketing officer at Windsor Marketing Group.

Like Christmas-themed clothing, the creamy drink is one of the products retailers bet on for holiday popularity and therefore offer at a discount during Boxing Day sales. Windsor said. “No retailer wants eggnog or ugly Christmas sweaters on their shelves on Jan. 9.”

Christmas Cards

Along the same lines, Christmas cards are of little use to retailers after the holiday has passed. That means you can save big by stocking up for the future. Expect Boxing Day deals up to 50 percent, according to Roger Ma, certified financial planner and founder of Lifelaidout.com.

“As long as you don’t get holiday cards that say the specific year on them, they’re usually good to use for many years,” Ma said.

Tape

Merchandise doesn’t have to be specifically Christmas-themed in order to earn discount status after the holiday. Household tape, for example, isn’t especially Christmas-y, but shoppers stock up on it before Christmas to wrap presents.

That means stores stock up on it before Christmas, which means that they’re stuck with it after Christmas. In the end, most gift-wrapping tape is on sale after the holidays pass.

Toys

After Santa pays a visit, many good little boys and girls need to wait a bit before they get showered with toys and gifts again. That leaves retailers with a unique problem — surplus toys.

In order to make room on the shelves, many retailers will discount holiday toys as deeply as 70 percent to push them. Head to the stores on Boxing Day and stock up for your kids’ birthdays — and buy some spares for nieces, nephews and school friends’ birthday parties.

Carpeting and Flooring

It’s common for retailers to stock up on flooring and carpeting before the annual rush, which happens just before the holidays. After they pass, according to Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert for Splender.com, retailers have to lower prices to offload unsold merchandise.

“Look for deals from sites like Build.com, Simple Floors and Overstock.com,” she said. Plus, winter is a great time for DIY projects that can save you money.

Furniture

Immediately after Christmas, shoppers can expect savings of 50 percent compared to the average for the other months, according to Bodge.

“The furniture category sees its highest reported savings in January due to the shipment of new models in February,” she said.

Gift Sets

Many major retailers get ready for the holiday season by creating holiday-exclusive gift sets in everything from coffee to perfume, lunchmeat to deodorant. These sets often feature festive takes on everyday necessities and are usually paired with other matching products.

Even if it has a holiday scent, that deodorant will still do the same job as a regularly priced stick — and it might come with a discounted shampoo and conditioner, too.