15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Target

In a country where a significant portion of the population (11.4% as of 2020) lives in poverty and the cost of food is soaring, the importance of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cannot be overstated.

Rolled out in 1933 during the height of the Great Depression, SNAP was created to support farmers who had fallen upon hard times. Nearly 90 years later, around 42 million Americans are enrolled in SNAP. How much money you get for food via SNAP depends on various eligibility factors, but for many, SNAP benefits are the difference between having a meal on the table and going hungry. Still, there's a big gap between not going hungry and being well nourished.

If you're a Target shopper, you may be wondering how to get the most bang for your SNAP buck while also getting the most nutritious (and tasty!) products. Consider the following 15 must-buy items at Target using SNAP, according to finance and dietary experts, respectively.

Good & Gather Organic Milk

Price: $3.69

"If you want to drink organic milk, Good & Gather is a solid option, as you'll pay about 58 cents per fluid ounce for this brand compared to 90 cents or more per fluid ounce for other brands," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. "You can also purchase it in whole, 2% and 1% varieties, as well and all for the same price, so you can pick the milk that's best for your family."

Good & Gather Oat Milk

Price: $3.49

"If you need alternative milks, Good & Gather has both original and vanilla flavors to ensure that you have one that appeals to your tastes," Ramhold said. "There's an even less sweet oat milk if you're trying to watch your sugar intake. The cost works out to about 55 cents per fluid ounce, whereas you can expect to pay between 58 cents and 78 cents or more per fluid ounce for other brands."

Sargento String Cheese

Price: $3.99

"String cheese is a decently healthy snack, and this Sargento pack works out to about 33 cents per string cheese," Ramhold said. "They're only 90 calories each, a good source of calcium and protein, and have no added growth hormones or artificial flavors, so they're a snack you can feel good about, especially when paired with some fresh fruit or vegetables."

Better Oats Thick & Hearty Blueberry Muffin Instant Oatmeal

Price: $3.19

"This oatmeal works out to about 32 cents per packet, but it has a better nutritional profile than your standard instant oatmeal," Ramhold said. "It's ready in two minutes, so it's perfect for a quick breakfast on busy mornings, and is made with flax seeds which are a good source of omega 3; they're also a good source of dietary fiber and have 28g of whole grains per serving, and only 160 calories, so it's definitely a healthier option than other breakfast picks."

Gardein Ultimate Frozen Plant-Based Chick'n Tenders

Price: $7.49

"Relish these non-GMO, vegan chicken tenders with 15 grams of protein per serving and zero dairy content," said Allan Stolc, founder and CEO of Bankly. "You can also mix them in your recipes or dip them in any sauce of your choice for a variety of flavors that you can enjoy."

Honey Nut Cheerios

Price: $4.19

"The good thing about shopping for different grocery items at Target is that you can utilize same-day services (including pickup) to save even more," Ramhold said. "These aren't constant deals, but it's a bonus perk you can take advantage of by shopping at Target over other retailers. This family size box of cereal works out to about 22 cents per ounce, but if you can get a same-day discount, you could pay $3.79 for the box, which works out to about 20 cents per ounce."

Good & Gather Dried Spaghetti

Price: 95 cents

"Dried pasta is super versatile, and this works out to about 6 cents per ounce, compared to other brands that cost twice that," Ramhold said. "Additionally, Good & Gather's pasta doesn't have artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors, so you can shop with confidence that you're getting a great product."

Frozen Burritos

Price: $2.39

"Sometimes it's nice to simplify your lunchtime routine by heating up a ready-to-go meal," said Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices. "While there are tons of frozen meals to pick from nowadays, I recommend stocking up on these affordable frozen entree burritos from Good Food Made Simple. Each burrito contains 10+ grams of satiating protein -- leaving you satisfied for hours."

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Frozen Chicken Fried Rice

Price: $3.19

"This dish is a combination of whole-grain brown rice, tender chicken breast, chopped carrots, and scrambled eggs in sesame sauce," Stolc said. "A single serving has 320 calories, 23 grams of protein, and 0 grams of trans fat. It's perfect for someone who follows a healthy and flavorful diet."

Nature Valley Almond Butter Biscuits

Price: $3.19

"You can buy this must-have biscuit for an on-the-go breakfast or snack to start your day great," Stolc said. "It's made with whole grain oats and does not contain artificial flavors and colors. It also has almond butter that improves your heart health and boosts your immune system."

Greek Yogurt

Price $3.69

"A kitchen staple I always have on hand is Greek yogurt," Burgess said. "I recommend choosing plain, non-fat Greek yogurt because it's packed with protein, low in calories, and has no added sugars. Layer yogurt into mason jar fruit parfaits, blend into salad dressings, or spoon over chili in place of sour cream."

Canned Beans

Price 69 cents

"Beans are a great source of protein and fiber," Burgess said. "For example, 1 cup of cooked black beans packs in 15 grams of protein and 15 grams of fiber. If you're tight on money, opt for dry beans, otherwise canned beans are an easy, ready to go option. Try mixing black beans into quinoa salads, blend into healthier dips, or stir into bean curry."

Bag of Avocados

Price $2.19

"These bags of avocados are slightly smaller than your typical avocado, but they cost just $0.36 per avocado," Burgess said. "Avocados are packed with fiber, which slows down our digestion and allows us to feel fuller longer. If you end up with extras, you can mash them up into guacamole or avocado truffles."

Rolled Oats

Price $3.99

"Rolled oats are filled with satiating fiber and health-promoting nutrients, making it a great choice to add to your Target run," Burgess said. "Bob's Red Mill rolled oats are my go-to ingredient to add to cookies, overnight oats, and homemade granola. Plus, it cost just $0.22 per serving."

Natural Peanut Butter

Price $2.39

"If you're looking for a healthier yet affordable peanut butter--I recommend grabbing Crazy Richard's," Burgess said. "I love how it contains just one ingredient: peanuts! This means it won't have any additional salt, added sugars, or processed oils. You can add peanut butter to everything from Thai peanut sauce to meal prep friendly bliss balls."

