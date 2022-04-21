The 15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Walmart

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Having a grocery budget is a wise financial move, especially if you rely on SNAP benefits to help you get the nutrition you need each month. And if you want to make the most of your SNAP benefits, you'll need to plan ahead, which includes knowing where to shop to get the best deals.

Find Out: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

See: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

Walmart is well-known for featuring deals and savings on grocery items, many of which are SNAP-eligible. And with over 5,300 retail stores across the U.S., there's likely a location near you. From cheese slices to sweet potatoes, here are the 15 best things to buy with SNAP on your next trip to Walmart -- because every penny counts.

Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kraft American Cheese Slices

"At Walmart, a pack of 24 slices will set you back around $4 -- elsewhere you'll pay around $5," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. "You'll have even better savings if you opt for the store's Great Value brand though -- a 24-pack of Great Value American Cheese slices is only $1.96."

iStock.com

Yoplait 6-Ounce Yogurt 12-Pack

At Walmart, you can buy a 12-pack of Yoplait 6-ounce yogurt cups for $6.43, which equals 8.9 cents per ounce. However, Target only offers an 8-pack of Yoplait 6-ounce yogurt cups. And while the price is $4.89, this smaller quantity still costs more per ounce -- around 10 cents versus 8.9 cents.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Shutterstock.com

Baby Spinach

You can get a 6-ounce package of Walmart's Marketside baby spinach for $2.63. At Kroger, the same quantity of baby spinach is $3.29 or 66 cents more.

oxyzay / Shutterstock.com

Jif Peanut Butter

"A 16 oz jar of Jif will run about $2.42 at Walmart, which isn't much cheaper than what you'd pay elsewhere -- about $2.49 at some stores," Ramhold said. "However, for $1.58 you can buy an 18 oz jar of Great Value peanut butter which is a seriously great deal as even at other stores you'd pay roughly that amount for a 16 oz jar of the store-brand -- you're getting 2 more ounces by shopping for Walmart's Great Value. You can also opt for much larger quantities if you wish. For instance, a 64 oz jar of Great Value peanut butter is roughly $4.48 which comes out to about 7 cents per ounce."

Story continues

Yakov Oskanov / Shutterstock.com

Frozen 100% Ground Beef Burgers

You can pick up a 12-pack of Great Value 100% ground beef, quarter-pound burgers, 80/20 blend for $11.92 at Walmart. At Kroger, you'll find an eight-pack of Kroger 100% ground beef, quarter-pound burgers, 80/20 blend for $9.99. Although Walmart's option costs more, the per burger cost is 24 cents less by shopping there.

Shutterstock

Wonder Bread, 20 Ounces

"A loaf of this classic will cost about $2.38 at Walmart, compared to $3.49 elsewhere," Ramhold said. "And if you want generic, you can save even more -- a loaf of Great Value white bread of the same size is 93 cents, while a loaf of Great Value honey wheat bread of the same size is 98 cents."

Find Out: 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats and Honey

Walmart has a great deal on Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats and Honey. Six, two-bar packs cost $2.98. At Kroger, however, the same item costs $3.59 or 61 cents more. If you really want to rack up the savings, buy the Great Value version of this product. You can get twice the amount of bars -- 12, two-bar packs -- for $3.84.

Shutterstock.com

Malt-O-Meal Frosted Flakes, 59 ounce

"This is a well-known generic brand of cereal that comes in resealable bags and while it'll be cheaper at every store compared to the name-brand alternative, Walmart still has a better price than some other stores," Ramhold said. "A 23-ounce bag of the cereal will cost roughly $3.49 elsewhere, which works out to about 15 cents per ounce. However, at Walmart you can get a 59 ounce bag of the cereal for $6.98, which works out to about 12 cents per ounce."

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mott's Applesauce, 4-Ounce Cups, 6-Count

At Walmart, you can pick up a six-pack of Mott's original applesauce for $2.26. At Kroger, however, you'll pay 23 cents more per pack or $2.49. You can save even more if you choose Great Value brand applesauce. A six-pack costs $1.84.

chara_stagram / Shutterstock.com

Bananas

"These are one of the pretty affordable kinds of produce out there, but that doesn't mean the price will be the same at every store," Ramhold said. "Walmart charges about 21 cents per banana or 52 cents per pound; other stores are charging about 55 cents per pound."

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

Minute Maid Orange Juice, Pulp-Free, 59 Ounces

At Walmart, you can pick up a carton of name-brand, pulp-free orange juice for $2.98, whereas at Kroger, you'll pay a bit more -- $3.19 for the carton. Great Value's version of the product is even less at $2.48.

Creativeye99 / Getty Images

Clementines

"Walmart sells 3 pound bags of this fruit for about $4.73 while other stores are charging $5.99 for the same amount," Ramhold said. "Even larger bags at other stores don't work out to a better price per pound. I found a 5 pound bag at another store that was $8.99 and worked out to about $1.79 per pound. Walmart's 3 pound bag works out to about $1.58 per pound."

Shutterstock.com

Land O'Frost Premium Honey Smoked Turkey Breast, 16 Ounces

This 1-pound package of turkey lunchmeat will run you $4.92 at Walmart. However, at Kroger, you'll pay over 50 cents more, or $5.49, for the same item. And if you really want to save, the Great Value brand of honey smoked turkey breast, costs even less at $3.54 per pound.

Shutterstock.com

Fresh Strawberries

If you're a fan of fresh strawberries, you can pick up a pound for $2.48 at Walmart. You'll pay more elsewhere: A pound of these berries runs $2.99 per pound at Kroger.

Tanab / Shutterstock.com

Sweet Potatoes

"Walmart charges about 88 cents per pound; elsewhere, you could spend anywhere from 99 cents to $1.19 per pound," Ramhold said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 15 Best Things To Buy With SNAP at Walmart