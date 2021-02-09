The 15 best things under $50 you can get at Athleta

Rebecca Norris, Reviewed.com
There are some affordable items at this lux fitness brand.
There are some affordable items at this lux fitness brand.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When you think of Athleta, you likely assume every item is accompanied by a high price tag. After all, this is typically the case with these high-end yoga-centric stores. While the cult-favorite athleisure brand is home to plenty of swoon-worthy and pricey items, it just so happens to have a bunch of best-sellers below $50, as well. Think: headbands, scrunchies, sports bras, tank tops, running shorts, socks, and the like. The point is, we’re all about making fan-fave brands accessible.

With that in mind, we scoured the entire Athleta site to find best-selling products that shoppers swear by under this price point. And, of course, we added our own two-cents, too. After all, we’ve tested some of these products ourselves. Keep reading for the 15 best things you snag from Athleta for under $50.

1. A pack of truly incredible face masks.

Mask up with our favorite masks of all time.
These fabric face masks might look like some of the others on the market, but let us be perfectly clear: These are the best. No, seriously, we spent hours upon hours researching, testing, and wearing popular face masks, and these cozy pleated cuties came out on top.

In addition to being sold in a variety of colors and prints, Athleta’s Non Medical Masks come with adjustable ear loops and three layers of protection. The outer two are made with a polyester/spandex blend, while the inner is made of soft cotton. This is super notable considering cotton is much more breathable, which makes these masks less likely culprits when it comes to the dreaded maskne that many of us have come to intimately know during the pandemic. They do have one down-side though—you’re supposed to lay them flat to dry. Luckily, you’ll have four back-ups while you wait.

Get a 5-pack of Everyday Non Medical Masks from Athleta for $20

2. Some seriously incredible ankle socks

Slip into a pair of these ridiculously comfy ankle socks.
Two words: Shark Tank. That’s right, these cult-favorite, incredibly cozy ankle socks are the product of a Shark Tank proposal gone right. After appearing on the show in September 2014, Bombas exploded in popularity—and for good reason! Not only are their socks breathable, supportive, and aesthetically pleasing, they’re also charitable. For every pair of socks sold, another pair is donated to those in need.

As someone who personally swears by these particular Bombas socks, let me assure you: You need them in your sock drawer. They’re made with a convenient cushioned heel tab that prevents them from slipping down while walking, hiking, and running, while also preventing any nasty blisters from forming. They’re total game-changers. While $12 for a pair of socks might seem a bit steep, they are buy one, get one, so you're supporting a good cause and your feet.

Get the Bombas Tri-Block Ankle Sock from Athleta for $12

3. A low-impact sports bra that offers great support

Say hello to the best sports bra for larger busts.
Point blank: Finding a supportive sports bra for larger busts is tough. In fact, oftentimes, folks with Ds and above will layer spandex bras in hopes of not bouncing all over the place or—worse—flopping out. Not with this best-seller from Athleta, though. Available in seven shades (as well as a series of seasonal hues), this scoop-necked, wide-strapped, buttery-soft sports bra provides ample support for fuller busts.

While this comfy (and cute!) sports bra is supportive, it’s specifically designed for lower impact workouts, like barre, pilates, and yoga. Nevertheless, Athleta shoppers concur: It’s a must for larger busts, but it’s available in a smaller bust version as well.

4. This cozy and cute beanie

Keep your noggin warm with this ribbed pom-pom beanie.
A hat is a hat is a hat, right? Wrong. Some winter beanies might seem comfortable at first, but become hot and sweaty (or itchy and uncomfortable) within moments of slipping this on. Not what you want when jogging outside or going on a winter stroll. Thankfully, that’s not the case with this cute floof number from Athleta.

The cuffed, ribbed beanie, which is sold in four colors, is made with a wool/nylon blend that’s warm, not overheating. The only downside is that it’s designed to be hand-washed or dry-cleaned, largely due to the faux fur poof.

Get the Ribbed Pom Beanie from Athleta for $42

5. A knotted headband to keep your hair in place

Keep your hair out of your face with this best-selling compressive headband.
Is there anything worse than trying to score a new PR or stretch into a new yoga pose only for your hair to fall in your face and distract you from your endeavor? Well, good news. Thanks to this top-rated knotted headband, you can kiss those distractions goodbye.

Available in two solid hues and a head-turning blue cheetah print, this nylon/lycra blend headband works to absorb sweat before it has a chance to drip onto your forehead and into your eyes—all while ensuring that your hair stays put. Best of all, it’s fast-drying, so even if you sweat your face off, it won’t be soaking when you run to the market or coffee shop post-workout.

Get the Knotted Headband in Powervita from Athleta for $18

6. This crop top that will not disappoint

This might be the cutest athletic crop top.
Allow us to introduce you to your new favorite cropped tank. This low-cut, form-fitting ribbed tank is made with recycled nylon that will enhance your workout without turning a blind eye toward nature.

Apart from its sustainable materials, the above-the-belly button tank, available in five colors, is designed to wick sweat away from the body, so you never feel sweaty during Garudasana. While the fit is specifically made with yoga in mind—likely due to all the bending and the need for the material to stay put—this tank might also become your go-to for lounging and running errands during the warmer months of the year. Given how much you’re bound to wear it, you’ll be glad to know it’s machine-washable.

Get the Aurora Crop Rib Tank from Athleta for $44

7. This collarbone-highlighting high-neck tank

Show off your shoulders in this high-neck tank.
For those that prefer a full-length, form-fitting tank, look no further than this seamless option. Sold in 10 colors, the tank features a polyester/nylon/spandex blend that’s both breathable and soft. But that’s not all. The full-coverage tank top also offers UPF 50+ protection, so it will protect your chest, stomach, and back from getting burned while working out outside.

Get the Renew Racerback Tank from Athleta for $49

8. A pair of breezy running shorts

Prepare to hit new PRs in these breezy running shorts.
We love a well-designed running short and these most definitely fit the bill. Unlike some other workout shorts, these have pockets—one that zips and one that's hidden for keys or cash. They're also available in plus sizes and three colors. But it gets better. They feature built-in briefs and reflective hems, so they’re both comfortable and safe for mid-day runs and dusk jaunts alike. No wonder they have such stellar reviews.

Get the Mesh Racer Run Short 4" from Athleta for $49

9. A loose-fitting tank that will keep you feeling cool

This relaxed-fit tank will make you feel fully unconstricted while working out.
Let’s be honest: Sometimes you want to rock a looser fit when it comes to work out tops. This one is a top pick thanks to its wide color and size selection (10 colors and nine sizes, not to mention regular, tall, and petite options). Beyond the look, the comfortable feel is pretty notable, too. It’s breathable and lightweight thanks to recycled nylon and spandex, which also makes it easy to wash. Simply pop in the washer and dry it with the rest of your clothes.

Get the Ultimate Train Tank from Athleta for $49

10. A form-fitting racerback that will keep you cool

Opt for a form-fitting silhouette with this racerback tank.
Prefer a form-fitting tank? This one is stretchy and breathable, making it great for solo wear and layering alike. It’s made with nylon and spandex, along with special odor-controlling yarns, so you don’t have to worry about smelling during your post-sweat brunch. Like some other Athleta tanks, it features UPF 50+ protection and can be tossed in the wash without worry. Sounds pretty great, right? You’ll also be stoked to know it’s available in six hues, including a soft dusk purple and dusty eros pink.

Get the Speedlight Tank from Athleta for $44

11. A pair of spandex shorts that won’t give you a wedgie

Feel cozy and free in these high-waisted, 3-inch spandex shorts.
These thin nylon shorts can be worn alone or under other garments like skirts. They’re great for everything from running and squatting to yoga and lounging. The best part? Unlike many spandex shorts, especially those that are shorter in nature, these best-sellers don’t budge.

“These are one of the best [pairs of] shorts I own,” a reviewer shared. “I run [five] miles outdoors and they stay in place. Plus, I ride my stationary bike in these. They're true to size. Love them!”

Get the Ultimate 3" Short from Athleta for $49

12. A supportive sports bra get you through your most intense workouts

This cut-out sports bra will fully support your ta-tas.
Looking for a bra suited for high-intensity workouts? This moisture-wicking cutout number will do the trick. Designed specifically with running, training, and HIIT in mind, the high-performance recycled nylon bra features supportive compression and wider straps to minimize bounce and help maximize your workout. It’s available in both smaller- and larger-bust sizing and is sold in nine colors, including a stunning fuchsia and bold cobalt.

13. These ultra-trendy wrist and ankle weights

Take your workout to the next level with these trendy wrist and ankle weights.
There are so many different wrist and ankle weights on the market but if you’ve been on Instagram, you’ll know that Bala Bangles are all the rage. In fact, they’ve become so popular that we had to put them to the test. While they’re admittedly quite light—weighing just one pound each—they add slight resistance that can take barre workouts to the next level.

They’re available in only three colors at Athleta, but if you prefer a wider selection, there are over a dozen on the Bala site and you can find exclusive partnerships with retailers like ban.do and Free People.

Get the Bala Bangle Classic 1 Lb. Weights from Athleta for $49

14. A casual V-neck tee

Take your athleisure to a cozy new level with this breezy V-neck tee.
Hardcore Athleta lovers like the brand not only for its workout wear, but its basics, too. This v-neck tee, which is available in eight colors, is cozy and lightweight—and regularly sells out. It’s made of sustainable TENCEL modal and a touch of polyester, giving it an easy breezy vibe that’s great for travel, lounging, and the like.

Get the Breezy Scoop V Tee from Athleta for $49

15. A pack of scrunchies so you always have a back-up.

You can never go wrong with scrunchies.
ICYMI: Scrunchies are back and better than ever. As much as we love the large, fluffy hair ties of the 90s, when it comes to working out, opting for miniature versions of the throwback hair accessory is your best bet. That’s because smaller scrunchies offer more tension to keep your hair in place. But, don’t worry: Thanks to the fabric make-up, they won’t snag your hair or cause breakage.

Get the Mini Scrunchie 6-Pack from Athelta for $16

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 15 best things under $50 you can get at Athleta

