15 Best Tiny House Rentals on Airbnb and Beyond (2021)

Reuters Videos

Goats are in high demand in the U.S. WestThey are wanted for fire preventionLOCATION: IRVINE, UNITED STATESHistoric heat waves and drought have pummeled California(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOHNNY GONZALES, FIELD OPERATIONS MANAGER, ENVIRONMENTAL LAND MANAGEMENT, SAYING:"The popularity of goats has really increased over the years; people now equate goats to doing fire fuel breaks. The interest has sparked, you know cities and the counties in the state to look into the viability of it.”The goats clear flammable dead grassThe aim of the goat clearing is to establish a natural fire-break(SOUNDBITE) (English) JOHNNY GONZALES, FIELD OPERATIONS MANAGER, ENVIRONMENTAL LAND MANAGEMENT, SAYING:"And this area is a buffer. We're trying to take away the ember and the transfer of fire when a catastrophic fire actually does occur.”The goats’ droppings also fertilize the soil without reseeding