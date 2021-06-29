15 Best Tiny House Rentals on Airbnb and Beyond (2021)

Kristi Kellogg
  • This Atlanta tiny house packs plenty of vintage style into a small space. The bright and airy home has two queen beds and a full kitchen. The backyard comes equipped with a large farm table, fire pit, and a Ping-Pong table. Close to public transportation, the house is the perfect home base for visitors looking to explore the city. $111, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/21921673" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Known as the Hudson Valley Glass House, this beautifully designed tiny home in upstate New York is set on 30 acres with views of orchards, vineyards, and wildlife. The 180-square-foot dwelling is filled with modern comforts including Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a well-stocked kitchen. Guests can buy fresh eggs from the host’s chicken coop and grill on the fire pit. The home is just 90 minutes from New York City and is close to <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/toshiko-mori-glass-house-hudson-valley?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hudson Valley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hudson Valley</a>’s attractions, including Storm King Art Center. $285, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17865668" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another one of the best tiny Airbnb rentals we’ve found is this blissfully isolated and nature-rich cabin in the woods of North Carolina. This rustic living space contains two full bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom, a screened-in porch, and a deck. Outside, you can explore the forest, or discover a pond within walking distance. Chimney Rock and Lake Lure are also minutes away. If you’re looking for a woodsy tiny-house vacation, you’ve found it! $115, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/35186475" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This bohemian hideaway is found in the heart of Joshua Tree, the popular desert oasis two hours east of <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/los-angeles-city-guide?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Los Angeles</a>. Its impeccably designed contemporary interior offers ample space, with a complete living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. In addition to the full bathroom with shower, there's also an alfresco soak tub outside overhung with string lights. It’s perfect for a romantic getaway, and about as off-grid as you can get while still accessing Wi-Fi. $250, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/22089333" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This design-forward home impresses from the minute you swing open its turquoise double doors (with digital lock for self-check-in, no less). The living room’s contrasting black beams on white planking is stunning, and inside the bathroom you’ll find subway tile and minimalist decor. As one happy <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/BAX9mKFc45gojWG6F5AhPvzMLHyYa5Bgwa7thK1AproV6ZpbaDCm9UishTHrJ4BYVTv6Lbz2xb92jTRhWBqDtCfJrM4ZYNsdA?cid=5818f0c6f6c4dd67322054ad" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reviewer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reviewer</a> put it: “What it lacks in size it more than makes up for in style and functionality. Between the houseplants, the adorable decor, and the distance to downtown, this place is a must-stay!” $111, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/27935471" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • All the comforts of home await in this colorful Orlando tiny home that sits right on Lake Fairview. The house rental comes with access to a paddleboard, fishing poles, and a tandem kayak, so you can really enjoy all the lake has to offer. It’s a truly unique find, of many tiny homes nestled inside this lake community. Plus, downtown Orlando is just 10 minutes away by car. $103, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/18673341" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The light-filled tiny house is 240 square feet and is located in the Del Valle area outside of Austin. The rental, which has been featured on HGTV, sleeps two and features a full kitchen, a dining and workspace, a bathroom with a full-height shower, and even a washer/dryer combo unit. When creating this home, architect Davis Richardson focused on sustainability and included cross-ventilation, a smart air conditioner, and a composting toilet in the design. $129, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15069712" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Sure, the panoramic windows are the real eye-catchers here, but this off-the-grid tiny home sports many more fun design details, including the floor-to-ceiling blond wood, standing shower, a built-in bed and storage, and the distinctive black trim on the exterior. Nearby is Lake Eau Claire and the Augusta State Wildlife Area. $173, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28937731" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Both a tiny home and an A-frame, this quirky, rustic cabin is a glamping destination. It’s nestled between Glacier and Yellowstone national parks in Montana, and wild elk sightings are not unheard of. Relax in the hot tub or take a fully solar outdoor shower after a long day of exploring the 100-acre property and nearby hiking trails. $189, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/22440493" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Tropical tiny house living doesn’t get better than this. Say aloha to a vibrant tiny home bursting with island vibes. It sits on a five-acre property that boasts coffee plants, and avocado, banana, and citrus trees, with plenty of walking paths throughout. Wild turkeys and chickens roam the land for a full flora-and-fauna experience. The house itself features a full bedroom with a queen-size bed, a kitchen, and a bathroom complete with soaking tub. Each room is a colorful affair, with shades of melon, turquoise, and yellow throughout the home. The house sleeps up to six guests, thanks to the two sleeping lofts that provide extra space in addition to the primary bedroom. $150, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/41741352?s=67&c=.pi115.pk0_9&a4ptk=11776_0_9_79797&af=115" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Previously sculptor Henry Hudson Kitson’s summer workshop in the <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/step-inside-this-young-familys-charming-berkshires-farmhouse?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Berkshires" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Berkshires</a> of Massachusetts, the Silo Studio is all charm. Situated on the Santarella estate, this round, two-story cottage is surrounded by acres of gardens, ponds, and forest just waiting to be explored. The interiors are as storybook as the façade, with an exposed timber structure, beautifully restored antique furniture, and a cozy fireplace. The bedroom features a romantic canopy bed beneath the 35-foot conical ceiling, and views of the trees and a lily pond. While the studio is popular in the summer months, it has been winterized for cozy cold-weather visits. $256, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/45674945" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This tiny home in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/step-inside-a-historic-portland-oregon-home-with-not-one-but-two-stunning-kitchens?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Portland, Oregon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Portland, Oregon</a>, has been featured on <em>Tiny House Nation</em> for its sustainable design and creative interiors. The 350-square-foot structure is constructed from reclaimed materials and is colorfully furnished to provide a one-of-a-kind stay. The loft bedroom is accessible by stairs (so you won’t have to climb up a ladder), and the sofa also converts into a bed. The bathroom is outfitted with a mini claw-foot tub, and the kitchen’s stove and refrigerator were sourced from the Hood River History Museum. Although the tiny house is tucked away on a quiet, tree-lined street, turn the corner and you’ll find yourself in the bustling North Williams Avenue neighborhood, home to some of the city’s best galleries, restaurants, and shopping. $45, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/898771" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Getaway creates retreats a few hours outside of major U.S. cities featuring cabins originally designed by students at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. One of Getaway’s collections of tiny cabins is situated in leafy upstate New York. Although easily accessible by train, these quiet holiday rentals are just remote enough for real relaxation (you’re welcome to pack your phone away in a provided lockbox). With sleek designs that emphasizes functionality, the two- and four-person cabins boast wilderness views, full bathrooms, kitchens, and wireless speakers—but no Wi-Fi. $159, Getaway. <a href="https://getaway.house/eastern-catskills" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Getaway also offers 43 simple but stylish tiny homes just two hours outside of Boston at a former family-run campground in the woods of southern New Hampshire. If you need more convincing to go off the grid for a weekend, the surrounding forest and lakeside location make a compelling argument. With Getaway, you can live simply, take a break from technology, and refresh—all while experiencing what a tiny house has to offer. The 160-to-200-square-foot cabins are spread over 40 acres and each has a fire ring and picnic tables for s’mores and fireside dining. $229, Getaway. <a href="https://getaway.house/boston" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Mt. Hood Tiny House Village is made up of five handcrafted holiday homes just outside Portland, Oregon. The 233-square-foot Scarlett Tiny House (center) is a dreamy city escape, sleeping up to five guests and boasting a full kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired space is full of antique goods and repurposed materials. The other homes range in size from 175 to 260 square feet and are outfitted in different styles, from the masculine Atticus to the rustic Lincoln to the floral and feminine Savannah. The site is operated by Petite Retreats, which also has tiny-house villages in Leavenworth, Washington, and South Hampton, New Hampshire. $139, Mt. Hood Tiny House Village. <a href="https://mthoodtinyhouse.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

