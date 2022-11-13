15 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters: Tipsy Elves, Forever 21, Amazon and more

15 ugly Christmas sweaters to shop for 2022.

Sweater weather is finally upon us, and fortunately, this significant switch in fashion corresponds with the holiday season. That means everyone is not only looking for ways to dress festively (and comfortably), they're also in the market for the best ugly Christmas sweaters to wear to every festive soireé.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are the epitome of a win-win: You can wear them to office parties or family gatherings, and in some cases, they're acceptable enough to transition to after-hour events when heading to happy hour or restaurants without drawing too much attention. It's the best of both worlds. However, finding an ugly sweater that can do all of that (and more) is no easy task—and that's where we come in.

From over-the-top selections to ones that make subtle statements, we've rounded up 15 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters to make a staple in your closet this season and next.

1. For the one who wants to stand out: A tinsel-covered sweater

Only for the bold, why not try this tinsel-covered option from Tipsy Elves?

The Men's Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Sweater from Tipsy Elves isn't for the faint of heart. This green sweater is decorated with yards upon yards of green tinsel and Christmas ornaments that add texture and interest to your most hilarious holiday look. We love this sweater for being everything a holiday sweater should be: funny, sparkly and just a little bit extra. Shop the style in men's sizes XS to 5XL.

$65 at Tipsy Elves

2. For the one who loves a twist on a classic: A festive Fair Isle

Keep it classy (and of course, ugly) with this fair isle option from Old Navy.

Not quite ready to go all-out ugly this Christmas? We get it, it can be a lot of pressure. Why not ease into it with the Cozy Matching Fair Isle Sweater for Men from Old Navy? Offered in six holiday-ready patterns, in men's sizes XS to XXXXL, this sweater dips a toe into Ugly Christmas Sweater territory without jumping fully in. We particularly love the snowflake and the dog options. The best part? Some of these sweaters have corresponding matching versions in women's, kids and even pets sizes, letting everyone get in on the fun for a memorable holiday.

$55 at Old Navy

3. For the most festive female: A glowing choice

This holiday season, snag this best-selling Tipsy Elves ugly sweater from Amazon.

Step up your greeting card game this year by opting for any of the eight Tipsy Elves Sequined Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Women. Available in women's sizes XS to 5XL, this crewneck choice literally lights up, and according to over 2,500 reviewers, it's so cute it could hardly be deemed ugly.

From $39 at Amazon

4. For the person who thinks outside of the box: An unexpected approach

Keep things light and bright this season with this Christmas sweater from Belk.

Why wear one ugly Christmas sweater design when you can wear four? Own the trend with the Joyland Women's Patchwork Jacquard Christmas Sweater, which depicts four holiday scenes including a Christmas tree, a holiday plaid, candy canes and a stocking. Shop the style in women's sizes S to XXL.

$60 at Belk

5. For the men who want to show off their humor: A funny, family-friendly find

Step into this hilarious family-friendly sweater that's available at Amazon.

This year, show off your funny side with the help of the Tipsy Elves Fun Classic Ugly Christmas Sweaters, available in 19 patterns and phrases. Available in men's sizes XXS to 5XL, opt for a beer pong-inspired sweater with matching velcro balls to keep the party going all night long, or slip on one that reads "big gift energy."

According to over 5,000 reviewers, these festive sweater designs are funny and stylish, while being cheeky and envelope-pushing at times. It also received glowing recommendations on how high quality the material is.

$50 at Amazon

6. For the eccentric dresser: An over-the-top choice

Go all-in on the tacky theme with this ugly Christmas sweater that lights up.

If you need a sweater that will win the ugly sweater contest, turn to the Red Tacky Ugly Hilarious Funny Christmas Tree Xmas Party Sweater that reviewers claim scored them the gold medal. This custom-made sweater vest features green garlands, a tree with functioning lights and other festive beading and embellishments. Available in men's and women's sizes XS to 5XL, you'll want to wear this sweater on repeat.

From $65 at Etsy

7. For the vintage lover: A sweater vest

Channel your inner first grade teacher with this Christmas sweater vest from Marshalls.

This vintage-inspired sweater vest might remind you of the ones that your grade school teachers would wear come December. We love the Poof Holiday Fair Isle Vest, which allows you to layer up for a warm but not stuffy holiday look. This is a great option if it's not quite a winter wonderland where you're celebrating this year. Shop the vest in women's sizes S to L.

$15 at Marshalls

8. For the person who is always hot: A lightweight sweater

Slip into this lightweight ugly sweater from Jouica Store this holiday season.

Step into the unbelievably soft Jouica Women's Casual Lightweight V Neck Batwing Sleeve Knit Top Loose Pullover Sweater this season to avoid overheating at every celebration. The relaxed fit and v-neck style provides breathability and it comes in 27 patterns and colors, with four specifically designed for the holiday season. Available in women's sizes XS to 3XL, over 6,000 reviewers claim it's "endlessly versatile," and "the perfect holiday sweater."

$35 at Amazon

9. For the couple who loves to coordinate: Matching ugly Christmas sweaters

Score this matching set of ugly Christmas sweaters from Etsy.

Can't decide what to wear? If you have a significant other, this BOGO Set of Couples Christmas Sweaters, Funny Christmas Sweatshirts is the answer to every holiday conundrum. Featuring two sweatshirts (one in green and another in red), each one highlights a catchy phrase and comes in sizes XS to 3XL, with the opportunity to mix and match sizing.

$49 at Etsy

10. For the one who wants to sparkle: A bold choice

Add some texture and sparkle to your Ugly Christmas Sweater party with this tinsel-covered option.

Who said that tinsel had to be reserved for the tree? The Joyland Women's Tinsel Sweater keeps you festive with various holiday logos, ornaments and multicolored tinsel strands. Shop the style in two colors in women's sizes S to XXL.

$60 at Belk

11. For the one who can never get enough pastels: An ugly Christmas confection

It's a sweet sweet Christmas with this pink ugly Christmas sweater from Forever 21.

For a sweet update to a holiday classic, try the Fair Isle Christmas Sweater from Forever 21. The design features snowmen, gingerbread cookies and snowflakes on a pink ground. This Instagram-ready style is available in women's sizes XS to XL.

$35 at Forever 21

12. For when "Ugly" is too much of a commitment: An attractive red Fair Isle

Fair Isle patterns may not be ugly, but they're certainly a Christmas classic.

If you're looking for a sweater that reads Christmas without reading ugly, consider this elegant and vibrant Fair Isle Sweater from Lucky Brand. The sweater, available in three colors, is classic while still looking totally modern when styled with jeans and a slouchy beanie. Shop this cozy style in women's sizes XS to 2XL.

$99 at Lucky Brand

13. For when just a sweater won't do: This sweaterdress

Your ugly Christmas sweater can be an ugly sweaterdress with this fun tinsel-festooned option from Kohl's.

Looking for a one-and-done style? Try the Juniors' Plus Size Born Famous Gnome Sweaterdress, which features a classic Fair Isle pattern in red, green, and black. But the crowning glory of this sweater dress has to be the gnome face on the front, complete with a tinsel beard decorated with ornaments. Sure, it's a gnome, but go ahead and tell people it's Santa Claus. We won't tell. Shop this style in women's plus-sizes 1X to 3X.

$21 at Kohl's

14. For the animal lover: Christmas sweaters featuring holiday creatures

We heard you liked Ugly Christmas Sweaters, so we put an Ugly Christmas Sweater on a cow on your Ugly Christmas Sweater.

The Big & Tall Holiday Sweaters at Kohl's are available in 15 outrageous designs that are sure to get a laugh at your company Ugly Christmas Sweater competition. From giraffe's sharing a candy cane, to a llama dressed as an elf, to a t-rex dancing alongside a Christmas tree, this line of sweaters is classic, ridiculous, and here for a good time. Shop the style in men's tall sizes L to 4XB.

$35 at Kohl's

15. For your furry friend: A dog-sized ugly Christmas sweater

Don't forget an ugly Christmas sweater for your furry friend, and this one from Chewy is perfect.

One thing's for sure: You won't want to forget scoring an ugly Christmas sweater for your four-legged friend, and the Frisco Christmas Tree Dog & Cat Ugly Sweater from Chewy is suitable for both dogs and cats. Available in sizes XS to XXXL, this green embellished sweater seamlessly slips over your pet's head with no hook-and-loop fasteners or pesky buttons. Plus, the belly is designed and cut a little higher, meaning it provides easy access for when they have to use the bathroom.

$15 at Chewy

