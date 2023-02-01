15 best wine gift baskets for Valentine's Day that are worth toasting over

Best wine gift baskets for Valentine’s Day: Delicious reds, whites, and rosés for the season of love.

Wine is the official drink of celebrations and there's no better time to pop a cork than Valentine's Day. A bottle wrapped in a ribbon makes an okay present but a basket featuring wine and treats is an absolutely showstopping gift.

There are tons of amazing offerings for Valentine's Day gift baskets whether you want a bottle of white, bottle of red or perhaps a bottle of rosé instead. There are even options for champagne. Here are some of the best Valentine's Day wine baskets out there.

1. Hampton’s Country Estate

If you're looking for a Valentine's Day wine gift basket that has a little bit of everything look no further. The Hampton's Country Estate gift basket features two bold reds, a crisp chardonnay, and sweet and savory treats like charcuterie, cheese, crackers and even dark chocolate Bourbon caramels.

$200 at Gift Tree

2. Chocolate Treasure Box with Wine

Red wine and chocolate pair naturally. This box packs a delicious red wine blend and tons of chocolate treats including truffles, malt balls, chocolate pretzels, Moose Munch, and even a cake packed in an attractive wooden pleather chest.

$100 at Harry and David

3. Laurent Perrier Limited LA Box en Pink set

This gorgeous Valentine's Day wine gift is the result of a partnership between Harper's Bazaar in cooperation with Champagne Laurent-Perrier. It comes with the aforementioned bottle of bubbly rosé, a crepe de chine scarf, lip pencil and palette by Rouje, a pink amethyst necklace, perfumes, and a skincare set packed in a luxurious pink box.

$300 at Wine.com

4. Italian Gift Basket Wine Duo

To many, there's no cuisine more romantic (or delicious) than Italian. This wine gift basket packs all the makings of a romantic Italian meal including an appetizer of cheese, crackers, and salami. This is followed by the main course of ancient grain pasta with a delicious marinara, all paired with both a Cote du Rhone Dom Pere Caboche red wine and a Pinot Grigio by Il Roccolo.

$180 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

5. Dom Perignon and Godiva 19-piece gift set

Dom Perignon is the Cadillac of champagnes and a bottle of it is enough to steal the night. This gift set comes with a bottle of what may be the world's finest champagne and a box of premium Belgian chocolates to pair it with.

$300 at Wine.com

6. White wine and cheese board gift set

This affordable offering includes a charming bamboo cheese board, a jack cheese blend, truffle salami and sea salt flatbread. All these savory treats are paired with a Monterey slow-press chardonnay ripe with fruity aromas like pear, apple and lemon.

$50 at Wine.com

7. Red wine favorites

A red wine gift basket is so appropriate for Valentine's Day: this one is even wrapped in a big red bow. It includes a fruity Cabernet by Viu Manent and sweet and savory pairings including cinnamon and brown sugar kettle corn, cheese straws and red velvet cookies.

$70 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

8. The Royal Valentine wine basket

If you're going for broke on a Valentine's Day wine basket this one is more than worth the splurge. Churro almonds, everything bagel chips, dill pickle peanuts, Giving Tree raspberry dark chocolate bar, Lindt truffles, toffee popcorn, toffee and even some holiday-appropriate heart-shaped shortbread cookies. You can pick between two bottles of red or white wine or nab one of each.

$110 at Gift Tree

9. Keepsake Champagne Toast crate

For some wine aficionados, there's no need for frills and this gift crate is for them. You can pick a sparkling white, red or rose wine. Whichever you choose, this crate comes with two crystal champagne flutes in a charming wooden wine crate.

From $80 at Gift Tree

10. Red wine and chocolate gift box

While other baskets offer an assortment of treats, this gift box dedicates its space to all things chocolate. The decadent offerings include chocolate cacao nib shortbread cookies, sea salt caramels, Belgian chocolates, fudge and French truffles. These rich chocolatey treats pair excellently with the two bottles of red wine in this gift box including the Crianza Roja and Cabernet Sauvignon.

$200 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

11. Rosé for the Holiday wine gift

Rosé is polarizing but there's no denying the appeal of its lush pink hue. This gift basket includes a delicious rosé blend along with other tasty treats, some packed in eye-catching pink packaging. Strawberry wafers, dark chocolate raspberry squares, champagne gummies and even rosé flavored Jelly Belly beans are just a few of the pink inclusions.

$80 at Harry and David

12. Cabernet Sauvignon and cheese gift basket

A simple approach is often also the best one and wine gift baskets don't come more simple than this one. The star of the show is a 2020 Shannon Ridge High Elevation Cabernet Sauvignon which is delightfully fruity with spicey notes. It pairs beautifully with the other inclusions in this basket like the Hickory Farms cheese, Mediterranean olives, roasted almonds and Tuscan-style crackers.

$35 at Wine.com

13. Deluxe antipasto assortment with wine

The Deluxe antipasto assortment with wine is essentially the makings of a perfect picnic. Along with a delicious chardonnay, pinot noir and red blend, this gift basket includes cheese, two salami, two cheeses and assorted accoutrements like olives, roasted peppers mixed nuts, crackers, and a bamboo cutting board to serve them on.

$200 at Harry and David

14. 90 Point Zinfandel & Neuhaus Specialty Selection Cornet Dore

Wine baskets with sweet treats don't get sweeter than this. This gift set comes with a sixteen-count box of Cornet Dore. These are golden cones filled with creamy hazelnut gianduja, an Italian praline. These fancy treats come with a wine pairing: a 2019 Renwood Estate Ranch Zinfandel, a refreshing red with notes of berry and oak.

$60 at Wine.com

15. Wine and slate cheese board set

\Wine never had a better pairing than cheese, cheese and more cheese. This gift set includes a pinot noir, a chardonnay and a bougie-looking slate cheese board for your next get-together or romantic night in.

$70 at Wine.com

